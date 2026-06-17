A Zoology graduate has gone viral on social media after displaying the certificate of exemption he received

The exemption certificate confirmed that he was ineligible to participate in the National Youth Service Corps

The certificate clearly stated the reason for the exemption, and people reacted in the comments section

A graduate who studied Zoology attracted attention online after he made public the document that freed him from national service.

He posted the photo via his official social media handle and it quickly went viral on X.

NYSC exempts Zoology graduate over age restrictions. Photo credit: @dattijo/ X.

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man exempted from NYSC

Identified by the handle @dattijo on X, the young man uploaded the exemption paper for everyone to see.

According to what was shown in the document, the bearer had completed his degree programme at Federal University Dutse in Jigawa State.

His date of birth placed him above the age limit stipulated for compulsory participation in the scheme.

The authorities therefore excused him from service based on that ground.

The certificate indicated that the exemption was granted under relevant sections of the National Youth Service Corps Act.

It confirmed that the graduate was not eligible to take part in the programme because he exceeded the prescribed age threshold.

The paper also noted his course of study and the date he completed his degree.

A separate date appeared for when the exemption itself was issued.

Both dates were recorded on the document, alongside an identification code assigned to him by the scheme.

The document further bore the name of the institution where he graduated and listed Zoology as his field of study.

It carried the title of the issuing body and referenced the headquarters of the organisation in Abuja.

The signature block was attributed to the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps.

The paper stated clearly that the exemption followed the provisions outlined in the law governing the corps.

NYSC presents exemption certificate to Zoology graduate. Photo credit: @dattijo/ X.

Source: Twitter

The full statement read:

"00657702. NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE CORPS. Certificate of Exemption. This is to certify that Usman Usman Ismail, NYSC/EXE/FUD/2025/337409, a graduate of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa, born on the 25th of May 1991, is hereby exempted from the National Youth Service Corps Scheme in accordance with Sections 2(2) and 17(1) and (3) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap N84, LFN 2004, on grounds of Age. This was done on the 19th day of November 2025. Course of Study: Zoology. Date of Grad: 07 Aug 2025. Date of Issue: 19th November, 2025. Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Directorate Headquarters, Abuja."

Reactions as graduate is exempted from NYSC

After the graduate shared the certificate, reactions poured into the comments section of the post.

Many Nigerians responded to the reason cited for the exemption and discussed what it meant for graduates in similar situations.

The post became one of the trending topics on the platform as people continued to engage with the details that were made visible through the shared document.

Hassan said:

"Congratulations bro."

Harriz said:

"Bro how did you go about this?"

@heyminah said:

"My DOB on jamb doesn’t correspond with any other documents. The jamb DOB is the incorrect one.What do I do pls? I don’t know wanna go on using incorrect DOB."

@kennyb_adeola said:

"Pls im having jan 14 on my jamb and in my nin and other document am having jan 13 hope no problem or should I go to jamb for rectification of date."

See the post below:

Graduate issued NYSC exemption certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a post on the X app revealing why he was exempted from participating in the NYSC service.

In a now-viral post on his official account, he displayed his certificate of exemption and expressed his opinion.

Source: Legit.ng