The UK military, after disclosing the salaries of privates, lance corporals, and sergeants, has published the salaries of Air Force personnel

Details on the UK military website show the amount an officer in the Air Force earns per annum, aside from other benefits

The details also show that the flight lieutenant enjoys higher pay, which has been converted to naira for better understanding

The UK Military has published the annual salary of officers and flight lieutenants in the United Kingdom Air Force, just as it has published the salaries of other military personnel.

Legit.ng in a recent publication has given a detailed breakdown of the annual salary of some officers serving in the UK military.

UK Air Force salary structure for officers and flight lieutenant disclosed. Photo Source: Royal Air Force

Source: Twitter

UK Air Force publishes salaries of officers

While there are only a few details made available to the public by the UK military, the starting salary of an officer in the United Kingdom Air Force, as well as the annual salary of a flight lieutenant, has been disclosed in this article.

Reports show that just like there are ranks in the armed forces, the same exists in the United Kingdom Air Force, as senior officers enjoy better and greater benefits than their juniors.

The same applies to both the officer and the flight lieutenant in the UK military. Below is a breakdown of the total amount an officer and a flight lieutenant earn in a year in the United Kingdom Air Force.

1. Officer salary in UK Air Force

In the United Kingdom Air Force, an officer who is above the rank of an enlisted aviator enjoys a lot of benefits, and good and competitive pay is one of these benefits.

A total sum of £35,900 is the annual pay of an officer in the United Kingdom Armed Forces. When this figure is converted to the Nigerian naira, it shows that the officer earns a total of N65,361,765.

The above is the entry rate of an officer in the UK Air Force according to details on the military website.

Flight lieutenant earns more than officer in UK Air Force pay breakdown. Photo Source: Royal Air Force

Source: Twitter

2. Flight Lieutenant in UK Air Force

While the salary of an officer is very high and attractive, a higher rank than that, which is the flight lieutenant, has better and higher pay.

Evidence shows that pay increases as personnel progress in rank. Hence, a flight lieutenant who is above the rank of an officer earns above £50,500. The conversion of this amount to the Nigerian naira is N91,939,290.

Besides the ranks mentioned in this article, there are several other ranks in the United Kingdom Air Force. However, information about the officer's annual pay and the flight lieutenant are the only ones available on the military website.

The website can be accessed via this link.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a former Nigerian soldier who left the Nigerian Army in 2019 shared details of his monthly salary while he was in service.

He revealed that he earned about ₦48,000 monthly and compared it to a recent job where he reportedly made about ₦5.3 million from a single US client.

Full details of Nigerian Army officers’ salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a breakdown of the Nigerian Army salary structure showed estimated monthly earnings across different ranks, from Private to Major General.

According to the report, a Private earns about ₦104,500 monthly, while senior officers such as Majors, Lieutenant Colonels, Colonels, Brigadier Generals, and Major Generals earn progressively higher salaries based on their responsibilities.

Source: Legit.ng