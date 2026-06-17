Brymo questioned why conversations in Afrobeats still revolve around the industry's biggest veterans

The singer argued that younger stars like Rema should now be leading the pop music space

His comments about Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and others have reignited the debate over the "Big 3"

Nigerian singer Brymo has shared his thoughts on the dominance of Afrobeats veterans and the future of younger stars.

The Ara hitmaker, during a recent interview with TVC, argued that some of Nigeria's biggest music stars should step aside and allow a new generation of artists to take centre stage.

According to Brymo, the continued obsession with the "Big 3" narrative involving Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy is preventing younger talents from receiving the level of recognition they deserve.

Brymo says the "Big 3" narrative involving Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy is preventing younger talents from receiving the level of recognition they deserve. Photos: Brymo/Wizkid/Davido.

Source: Instagram

He expressed concern over what he described as an attempt by some established artists to remain at the centre of industry conversations indefinitely.

He said discussions in Nigerian music should no longer be dominated by veteran stars, given that younger artists are pushing the culture forward.

"We need to stop talking about how the new artists don't have lyrical substance and focus on how some artists want to lock down the industry for themselves with the 'Big 3' narrative and continue reigning forever," he said.

The singer further argued that the industry should evolve naturally, with each generation getting its chance to lead.

Brymo singled out Rema as an example of an artist who should already be dominating pop culture conversations across the country.

According to him, the Mavin Records star has done enough to earn that position.

"Right now, Rema should be the biggest pop star in the country without any doubt," Brymo stated.

He questioned why discussions still revolve around names such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Olamide, and 2Baba when younger acts continue to break records and gain international recognition.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Brymo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@mistypleasure stated:

"This bros is high on something. I am not sure what it is though. The youngins have to displace them and not them leaving the scene for them. They have to force themselves into the conversation."

@justfarruk wrote:

"People saying he is speaking facts is delusional for real. Cause I don't understand why you will expect these guys to step aside when they are still popping. And I repeat,there's no way rema outselling wizkid in any aspects of music"

@_yvgeneral shared:

"Na only for Nigeria dem dey force artist to retire by all means. But he go hard una with the big 3 o . As an up and coming artist na international fans ft save you."

Brymo argues that younger stars like Rema should now be leading the pop music space. Photos: Brymo.

Source: Instagram

Brymo faces backlash over Simi's old interview

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Brymo faced backlash after an old interview about singer Simi resurfaced online.

In the interview, Brymo said Simi would have to “lay with him” before they could collaborate, adding that he listens to his muse when making such decisions.

He also claimed Simi declined, which was why they never worked together. His statement drew criticism from many Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng