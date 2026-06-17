Businessman Adefemi Komiyo cancelled his plans to relocate abroad after a road trip from Lagos to Ogun State

The Fekomi Bitters boss explained how he had earlier gotten frustrated with the happenings in the country, which made him prepare to relocate

While revealing his reason for changing his mind, Komiyo advised Nigerians to invest in certain businesses instead of leaving

Adefemi Komiyo (Fekomiceo), the Chief Executive Officer of Fekomi Bitters, has explained why he abandoned his initial plans to sell off his properties and relocate abroad.

The businessman stated that a recent road trip from Magodo in Lagos to parts of Ogun State completely changed his perspective on the economic opportunities available within Nigeria.

A businessman shares the reason he changed his mind in relocating abroad. Photo credit: Fekomiceo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Businessman changes mind on relocation abroad

During the journey, Komiyo noticed that numerous strategically located lands had been acquired by foreign investors. This sight made him question the ongoing "Japa" trend among citizens.

In his Instagram post, Komiyo said:

“I drove from Magodo to Ogun State and, on getting there, I realised that the Chinese had bought so many of the lands, especially those in prime locations. It made me wonder why these people still come into Nigeria and stay despite all the problems in the country.”

He noted that while many Nigerians focus entirely on the country's economic and infrastructural challenges, foreigners are quietly building wealth from local resources.

The entrepreneur drew a parallel with South Africa, warning that a similar pattern could emerge if locals do not sit up. He urged Nigerians to look towards critical sectors for sustainable wealth creation.

Komiyo said:

“It is the same way foreigners crawled into South Africa to work and make it big, while some South Africans sat back and complained. I hope we do not get to the level where we become jealous of foreigners who are succeeding here.”

He specifically pointed out agriculture, manufacturing, and the capital market as fields with immense growth potential for hard-working individuals.

“Invest in agriculture, production and the stock exchange. It is easier than many people think to make it in Nigeria, especially through the stock exchange,” he added.

Reactions as businessman cancels plans to relocate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the businessman's post below:

iam_kriyl said:

"Abroad no be heaven!! I Dey come back to Nigeria soon."

debargainer said:

"They don buy shagamu finish……infact most ogun state lands are fully owned by foreigners. And they buy them cheap from families."

heisdaemo said:

"Your nuggets be inspiring me lately!"

See the video of the businessman talking below:

Lady trends, packs unusual items to Canada

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video of her relocating from Nigeria to Canada. Many who saw he post noticed the items she carried along with her.

Source: Legit.ng