Bobrisky criticised reality TV star Angel Smith and actress Nkechi Blessing for judging CEO Luminee and actor Baba Ijesha

The controversial internet personality angrily questioned the moral justification of the 2 female celebrities after they openly mocked the new parents

Bobrisky accused the former BBNaija housemate of displaying questionable character while promising a serious social media battle

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken aim at Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith and actress Nkechi Blessing after they mocked celebrity designer CEO Luminee for having a child with Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha.

The couple announced the birth of their son on June 15, 2026, just 7 months after Baba Ijesha was released from prison.

The news quickly stirred controversy online, with many questioning the timing and criticising Luminee for her choice of partner. Angel and Nkechi were among those who openly threw jabs at the pair.

Crossdresser Bobrisky fumes online as he questions the moral justification of celebrities judging Baba Ijesha and his partner. Photo: bobrisky22/temilola/theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Reacting during an Instagram live session, Bobrisky asked why people felt entitled to judge Luminee and her husband, insisting that Baba Ijesha was still human despite his past.

"You are putting your mouth on Luminee, a self-made woman. I want to ask you people, so Baba Ijesha is no longer a human being anymore?"

The controversial media personality went further, comparing the situation to what some people’s boyfriends might secretly be involved in.

"Some of you, your boyfriend is a kidnapper. Some of your boyfriend is an armed robber. Some of your boyfriend is working with the bandits. Some of you, your boyfriend is a Yahoo boy. Some of you, your boyfriend, they do different, different type of thing."

Crossdresser Bobrisky accuses former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Smith of hypocrisy for publicly judging CEO Luminee. Photo: bobrisky22

Source: Instagram

Turning directly to Angel, Bobrisky ridiculed her short-lived marriage to Tumininu and accused her of hypocrisy.

"The one that even pain me pass is Angel. Angel, that her marriage didn't last 24 hours. You don't have character. What you, Angel did to your boyfriend, is it not criminal? Is it not stealing by pretense? And nobody still judge you for doing that."

Bobrisky ended by warning both Angel and Nkechi Blessing that he was ready to drag them publicly, questioning their boldness to mock the Yoruba comic actor and his wife.

"Who give you the audacity? All of you, even you Nkechi Blessing."

Watch the video below:

Netizens share mixed reactions to Bobrisky's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users expressed different opinions about the ongoing controversy.

@its_Miguel04 commented:

"I'm still wondering what moral grounds they have to judge Baba Ijesha and Luminee."

@Timeless414 wrote:

"A man committed a crime, he has done his time, chop his undone beans, now that he wants to start chopping the life of his head people are complaining; he who is without sin, should can the first vote."

@Toffy_tih reacted:

"To be honest Angel doesn’t have the moral justification to even judge anyone, because there is no small or big sin."

@Memnefer said:

"Nothing to see here, just an ex-convict supporting the wife of his fellow ex-convict."

James Brown speaks about Bobrisky's location

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian crossdresser James Brown made startling revelations about Bobrisky’s current living location.

The controversial media personality disputed Bobrisky’s claims of residing in the United Kingdom after fleeing Nigeria.

According to James Brown, fresh findings proved that the controversial figure currently resides in Moldova.

Source: Legit.ng