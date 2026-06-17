Daddy Freeze has sparked a fresh online conversation after he reacted to the recent arrival of actor Baba Ijesha's new baby boy with fashion designer CEO Luminee

The OAP questioned the conception timeline of the newborn child since the Nollywood actor regained his freedom from prison barely seven months ago

Fans shared mixed thoughts on the matter, with some expressing scepticism while others advised the public to respect the couple's privacy

Controversial media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has sparked heated reactions after mocking Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha over the birth of a baby boy with fashion designer CEO Luminee.

The couple announced the arrival of their son on June 15, 2026, barely seven months after Baba Ijesha’s release from prison, raising questions about the timing of the conception.

Daddy Freeze stirs fresh online debate as he sarcastically questions the conception timeline of Baba Ijesha's new baby with CEO Luminee. Photo: daddyfreeze/temilola/babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page on June 16, Daddy Freeze highlighted the unusually short period since Baba Ijesha regained freedom in November 2025.

He sarcastically wondered how the pregnancy happened so quickly, joking that perhaps the actor transferred it via Bluetooth while still behind bars, since conjugal visits are not legally recognised in Nigeria.

The OAP further teased that the child might have been born prematurely, given the tight timeline, and mocked Baba Ijesha as someone with “superpowers of impregnating women from afar.”

Baba Ijesha had served about three years in jail following his conviction for sexually assaulting a minor, and his release late last year already stirred sensitive debates on social media.

The new baby announcement has reignited online conversations, with some Nigerians offering congratulations while others expressed scepticism over the timeline.

Daddy Freeze’s remarks tapped into these doubts, amplifying public scrutiny rather than letting the news pass quietly.

Watch Daddy Freeze's Instagram video below:

Reactions split over Daddy Freeze's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Reactions ranged from light jokes to pointed concerns about privacy and judgment.

@FablosJanny:

"Why is everyone concerned about this pregnancy"

@junecathy22:

"My question is; what if baba Ijesha was still in custody, how would ceoiluminee have announced the birth of their baby child? It is obvious that their relationship began before he was incarcerated."

@dpride2:

"😂😂😂he could have consented for her to do ivf lol things dey happen for this land"

@steve_household_equipment:

"Conjugal visit fit don Dey happen for Nigerian prison Oo.. He Dey happen for abroad well well😂😂"

@official_daddyg:

"No one should judge anyone; only God understands everyone's journey."

@adefaye:

"Please refrain from making unnecessary comments or assumptions about matters that do not concern you. Everyone deserves privacy and respect regarding personal and family matters."

Nigerians react as Daddy Freeze mocks actor Baba Ijesha for welcoming a baby barely seven months after leaving prison. Photo: daddyfreeze/temilola

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze challenges BBNaija Cross, offers ₦100m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze clashed with Big Brother Naija star Cross Okonkwo after the reality TV personality criticised his comments on Alexx Ekubo's Service of Songs held on June 10.

The disagreement started when Freeze condemned the event's sermon and accused gospel singer Mercy Chinwo of turning it into a concert, prompting Cross to tell him to keep quiet if he did not understand Jesus Christ.

Daddy Freeze responded by challenging Cross to provide pastors who could heal just one cripple out of 50 within 72 hours, vowing to put up ₦100 million if any of them succeeded.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng