"Bluetooth Baby?": Daddy Freeze Mocks Baba Ijesha Over Child Born Months After Prison Release
- Daddy Freeze has sparked a fresh online conversation after he reacted to the recent arrival of actor Baba Ijesha's new baby boy with fashion designer CEO Luminee
- The OAP questioned the conception timeline of the newborn child since the Nollywood actor regained his freedom from prison barely seven months ago
- Fans shared mixed thoughts on the matter, with some expressing scepticism while others advised the public to respect the couple's privacy
Controversial media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has sparked heated reactions after mocking Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha over the birth of a baby boy with fashion designer CEO Luminee.
The couple announced the arrival of their son on June 15, 2026, barely seven months after Baba Ijesha’s release from prison, raising questions about the timing of the conception.
In a video shared on his Instagram page on June 16, Daddy Freeze highlighted the unusually short period since Baba Ijesha regained freedom in November 2025.
Regina Chukwu Dragged Over Reaction to Criticism of Baba Ijesha's Baby News: "Should He Be Condemned?"
He sarcastically wondered how the pregnancy happened so quickly, joking that perhaps the actor transferred it via Bluetooth while still behind bars, since conjugal visits are not legally recognised in Nigeria.
The OAP further teased that the child might have been born prematurely, given the tight timeline, and mocked Baba Ijesha as someone with “superpowers of impregnating women from afar.”
Baba Ijesha had served about three years in jail following his conviction for sexually assaulting a minor, and his release late last year already stirred sensitive debates on social media.
The new baby announcement has reignited online conversations, with some Nigerians offering congratulations while others expressed scepticism over the timeline.
Daddy Freeze’s remarks tapped into these doubts, amplifying public scrutiny rather than letting the news pass quietly.
Watch Daddy Freeze's Instagram video below:
Reactions split over Daddy Freeze's comments
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
Reactions ranged from light jokes to pointed concerns about privacy and judgment.
@FablosJanny:
"Why is everyone concerned about this pregnancy"
@junecathy22:
"My question is; what if baba Ijesha was still in custody, how would ceoiluminee have announced the birth of their baby child? It is obvious that their relationship began before he was incarcerated."
@dpride2:
"😂😂😂he could have consented for her to do ivf lol things dey happen for this land"
@steve_household_equipment:
"Conjugal visit fit don Dey happen for Nigerian prison Oo.. He Dey happen for abroad well well😂😂"
@official_daddyg:
"No one should judge anyone; only God understands everyone's journey."
@adefaye:
"Please refrain from making unnecessary comments or assumptions about matters that do not concern you. Everyone deserves privacy and respect regarding personal and family matters."
Daddy Freeze challenges BBNaija Cross, offers ₦100m
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze clashed with Big Brother Naija star Cross Okonkwo after the reality TV personality criticised his comments on Alexx Ekubo's Service of Songs held on June 10.
The disagreement started when Freeze condemned the event's sermon and accused gospel singer Mercy Chinwo of turning it into a concert, prompting Cross to tell him to keep quiet if he did not understand Jesus Christ.
Daddy Freeze responded by challenging Cross to provide pastors who could heal just one cripple out of 50 within 72 hours, vowing to put up ₦100 million if any of them succeeded.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.