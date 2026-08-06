President Tinubu approves salary increases of 30% to 80% for 250,000 military personnel

Junior soldiers receive the largest pay hikes, reflecting support for frontline operatives

New salary structure takes effect on September 1, boosting troop morale amidst national security challenges

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Thousands of Nigerian military personnel are set for a significant boost in earnings after President Bola Tinubu approved a sweeping salary increase ranging from 30% to 80% across the ranks of the Armed Forces.

The new pay structure, announced by the State House on August 4, 2026, will take effect from September 1, 2026, benefiting approximately 250,000 active personnel serving in the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

President Bola Tinubu's new military salary structure exposed. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

The move represents one of the most substantial improvements in military welfare in recent years. It is expected to strengthen morale among troops battling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other security threats across the country.

Junior soldiers receive the biggest salary boost

Under the newly approved structure, the largest percentage increases have been reserved for junior personnel, who are often deployed on the frontlines of Nigeria's security operations.

The salary review is divided into three categories:

80% increase for personnel from the rank of Private to Staff Sergeant.

50% increase for officers from Warrant Officer to Colonel.

30% increase for senior officers above the rank of Colonel, including Brigadier Generals, Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals, and Generals.

The tiered structure reflects the government's effort to provide greater financial support to lower-ranking soldiers who bear much of the operational burden in conflict zones.

Military wage bill rises to ₦924 billion

The approval will have a major financial impact on the Federal Government's annual expenditure.

Before the adjustment, Nigeria's yearly military wage bill stood at approximately ₦660 billion. With the new salary package, the figure will rise to ₦924 billion, representing an additional ₦264 billion in annual spending.

Officials said the increased allocation demonstrates the administration's commitment to improving the welfare of members of the Armed Forces while strengthening national security.

About 250,000 personnel to benefit

The revised salary structure covers an estimated 250,000 active service members across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For many personnel, especially those in the lower ranks, the increase is expected to provide much-needed relief amid rising living costs and to serve as recognition of the sacrifices made in protecting lives and property.

Security analysts have long argued that improved remuneration can boost motivation, enhance operational effectiveness, and aid retention within the military.

New salaries begin September 1

The new salary package officially comes into effect on September 1, 2026, when eligible personnel are expected to begin receiving their revised pay.

President Bola Tinubu's new military salary structure exposed. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

The approval comes as the military continues sustained operations against insurgency, terrorism, armed banditry, oil theft, and kidnapping across various parts of the country.

Many observers believe the salary adjustment could help improve troop morale and reinforce the government's broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture.

Military veterans demand minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that t the growing discontent among military veterans who are demanding the immediate implementation of a N250,000 minimum wage for serving soldiers in Nigeria.

As tensions rise, the veterans warn of an impending peaceful protest outside the Federal Ministry of Finance, aiming to draw attention to their plight and ensure that their voices are heard, according to a report by The Nation.

The emotional weight of their struggle serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have served the nation, urging citizens to consider the consequences of neglecting their well-being.

Source: Legit.ng