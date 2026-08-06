A$AP Rocky addressed his financial status relative to Rihanna during a recent podcast appearance

The rapper made clear how he views his partner's billionaire status and what it means for their relationship

Rocky also spoke about the couple's growing family as they raise three children together

A$AP Rocky shut down any suggestion that her enormous wealth creates tension between them.

During a recent episode of the Jason CC Show, the rapper addressed the financial gap between himself and his partner head-on, making it clear he has no interest in riding on her coattails or feeling diminished by her achievements.

A$AP Rocky addresses his financial status relative to Rihanna during a recent podcast appearance. Photos: Asap Rocky/Rihanna.

Source: Instagram

Rocky acknowledged that while Rihanna has crossed into billionaire territory, he is far from struggling.

He described himself as comfortably wealthy in his own right, with multi-millions to his name, and said that distinction matters to him.

Rocky on Rihanna's Success

"My woman got billions, I got multi-millions. Her success isn't mine. I am proud of my woman. No one can make me insecure because she is richer than I am. It just doesn't make sense," he said.

Rocky and Rihanna's Growing Family

The couple, who began dating around 2020, have built a family together in the years since.

They are parents to three children: their eldest son RZA, born in May 2022; their second son Riot, born in August 2023; and their daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, who arrived in September 2025.

Watch an X video of ASAP Rocky talking about Rihanna's wealth here:

Reactions trail ASAP Rocky's comment about Rihanna

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Spartan_Bubble stated:

"Easy to preach about not feeling insecure when your budget version of wealth is still in the tens of millions. Try telling a guy making $45k whose wife makes $120k how progressive society is toward him when family court gets involved."

@KPyrce noted:

"This is the way i am built honesty my lady success is hers not mine and i would gladly support her not envy not me at all i like the way asap indulge RIRI"

@ifhimwhynotme shared:

"Nah I feel him we genuinely in a world now where a lot of women are most likely to be richer than men especially in this current system. With that being said I’d happily marry a women richer than me if our love is genuine"

A$AP and Rihanna are parents of three. Photo: ASAP Rocky.

Source: Instagram

Video of Rihanna and Ayra Starr in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr met with Rihanna in London. The MAVIN Records signee was at the Fenty show in London.

A video of their interaction went viral online. In the trending clip, Ayra could not hide her excitement as she chatted with Rihanna.

She went on to disclose how Rihanna’s country, Barbados, was her favourite place to be in the world.

Source: Legit.ng