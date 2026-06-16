Social media activist VeryDarkMan demanded urgent action against bandits behind the Oyo abductions during a protest

Families of abducted pupils and teachers lamented ongoing anguish despite government assurances of rescue

Critics warned that Nigeria's abduction crisis threatens the stability of education and local communities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), on Tuesday, June 16, expressed his readiness to confront the bandits responsible for the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo state on May 15.

Legit.ng reports that one month after dozens of schoolchildren and their teachers were abducted from the Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area (LGA), the anguish of their families continues to deepen despite repeated assurances from President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, and other government officials that the victims would be rescued safely.

VDM meets Governor Makinde, speaks about his decision to personally confront the terrorists responsible for the abduction of children and teachers in Oriire, Oyo state. Photo credit: @Oyo_Matters

Source: Twitter

Critics argue that what began on May 15 as another entry in Nigeria’s growing abduction crisis has evolved into a prolonged humanitarian tragedy, disrupting education, crippling affected communities, and leaving families trapped between hope and uncertainty.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 16, during a protest aimed at pressuring authorities to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers, VDM urged Governor Makinde not to be intimidated by the kidnappers, insisting that criminals thrive when fear takes hold. He warned that if terrorists are allowed to operate unchecked, they could eventually impose levies on farmers in Oyo state as a condition for accessing their own farmlands.

He said:

“Sir, in 2014 (referring to the Chibok girls abduction), it took so much time. That you want the perfect time to go and rescue them, they will keep those children there for long. And then they may even marry them off to other kidnappers.

“At the end of the day, the more the collateral damage to send the message to these kidnappers once and for all."

VDM continued:

"So, please, sir, that is why we are saying enough is enough. And if you are ready, we are all ready to go with you into the bush and do it today or tomorrow. Because these people, the moment they push you and you are not able to push them back, I have been studying them for the longest. They will claim the land. Very soon, they might start asking you for levy. The farmers might soon be paying levy to stay in Oyo state."

VeryDarkMan leads protests in Oyo state over rising insecurity in Nigeria, calling attention to growing safety concerns across affected communities. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He added:

“Like I said, you did not go into the bush when they killed the teacher. You were not there when they killed the teacher. Nobody tried to force themselves inside and they killed the teacher. So, Mr Governor, I think this is the time you let those terrorists and those bandits know that we actually don’t care. There would be collateral damage and we are ready for it.”

Watch the moment VeryDarkMan addressed the issue in the trending video below on X:

Nigeria eyes VeryDarkMan for counterterrorism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Christopher Musa, minister of defence, said the current administration is making deliberate efforts to 'include VDM' and selected social media influencers in military operations across conflict-affected regions of Nigeria, enabling them to gain firsthand insight into the challenges and realities faced by troops on the frontlines.

The minister disclosed this at the Nigerian People’s Strategic Conference (NPSC) and Defence Exhibition 2026 held in Abuja, where he argued that contemporary security challenges can no longer be addressed through military operations alone.

General Musa emphasised that terrorism has become an increasingly complex threat requiring collective national action.

Source: Legit.ng