The US Embassy in Nigeria shared details of a programme that helps keep American travellers safe while abroad

The Smart Traveler Enrollment Program allows US citizens to receive security alerts from the embassy during their trip

The embassy posted the announcement on its official X account on August 6, 2026

The US Embassy in Nigeria has urged American citizens travelling abroad to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), a free service that keeps the embassy informed of a traveller's presence in a given country.

The embassy shared the call to action on its official X account on Wednesday, August 6, 2026, directing US citizens to the programme's registration portal.

US Embassy Nigeria urges citizens to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for added peace of mind. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

What the STEP Programme Offers

According to US embassy, STEP allows travellers to notify a US Embassy or Consulate of their location and travel dates while abroad.

Once enrolled, participants receive safety and security alerts issued by the embassy for the country they are visiting.

The embassy described the programme as a way to give travellers "added peace of mind," noting that users set their own travel dates and can unsubscribe from alerts at any time.

"For some added peace of mind while traveling abroad, sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to let the U.S. Embassy know you're in country and to receive any safety and security alerts that they send out to U.S. citizens during your trip. You choose the dates and can unsubscribe at any time," the embassy wrote in its post.

How to Sign Up

According to the embassy, registration is handled through the STEP portal at step.state.gov. The platform is managed by the US Department of State and is available to all American citizens travelling or living outside the United States.

The programme is particularly relevant for US citizens based in or visiting Nigeria, where the embassy regularly issues security alerts covering various parts of the country.

Travel security improves as US citizens enroll in STEP and notify embassies of their location. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US revokes visas of foreign nationals

Legit.ng earlier reported that the administration of President Donald Trump has announced the revocation of visas issued to several foreign nationals accused of serious violent crimes, declaring that individuals who threaten public safety or exploit children will not be allowed to remain in the United States.

In a series of statements posted on its official X account on Thursday, August 6, the U.S. Department of State said the government was using "every available tool" to deny visas to applicants with violent criminal histories and remove foreign nationals who pose a threat to Americans.

Source: Legit.ng