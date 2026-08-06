US Embassy in Nigeria Urges American Citizens to Register for STEP Travel Safety Programme
- The US Embassy in Nigeria shared details of a programme that helps keep American travellers safe while abroad
- The Smart Traveler Enrollment Program allows US citizens to receive security alerts from the embassy during their trip
- The embassy posted the announcement on its official X account on August 6, 2026
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The US Embassy in Nigeria has urged American citizens travelling abroad to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), a free service that keeps the embassy informed of a traveller's presence in a given country.
The embassy shared the call to action on its official X account on Wednesday, August 6, 2026, directing US citizens to the programme's registration portal.
What the STEP Programme Offers
According to US embassy, STEP allows travellers to notify a US Embassy or Consulate of their location and travel dates while abroad.
Once enrolled, participants receive safety and security alerts issued by the embassy for the country they are visiting.
The embassy described the programme as a way to give travellers "added peace of mind," noting that users set their own travel dates and can unsubscribe from alerts at any time.
"For some added peace of mind while traveling abroad, sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to let the U.S. Embassy know you're in country and to receive any safety and security alerts that they send out to U.S. citizens during your trip. You choose the dates and can unsubscribe at any time," the embassy wrote in its post.
How to Sign Up
According to the embassy, registration is handled through the STEP portal at step.state.gov. The platform is managed by the US Department of State and is available to all American citizens travelling or living outside the United States.
The programme is particularly relevant for US citizens based in or visiting Nigeria, where the embassy regularly issues security alerts covering various parts of the country.
US revokes visas of foreign nationals
Legit.ng earlier reported that the administration of President Donald Trump has announced the revocation of visas issued to several foreign nationals accused of serious violent crimes, declaring that individuals who threaten public safety or exploit children will not be allowed to remain in the United States.
In a series of statements posted on its official X account on Thursday, August 6, the U.S. Department of State said the government was using "every available tool" to deny visas to applicants with violent criminal histories and remove foreign nationals who pose a threat to Americans.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.