Prophet Isa El-Buba has been tear-gassed at the National Assembly while protesting for the electronic transmission of election results

He urged Nigerians to take responsibility for democracy, contrasting his treatment abroad with the incident in Abuja

The protest has caused tensions over the recent Electoral Act amendment and public demands for transparent elections

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Isa El-Buba, General Overseer of Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, Jos, Plateau state, was tear-gassed on Tuesday, February 17, at the National Assembly while participating in a protest demanding the electronic transmission of election results.

Prophet Isa El-Buba tear-gassed at NASS during protest calling for election e-transmission in Nigeria. Photo: isaelbuba, emmaikumeh

Source: Twitter

The incident comes amid growing public debate over the use of electronic transmission in elections, with civil society groups and youths advocating for transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

El-Buba disclosed the incident in a three-minute video posted on his X handle, captioned:

“I was tear-gassed at the National Assembly Abuja, in my own country for what reason???”

In the video, he said he had just returned from the States when he joined youths advocating for electronic transmission of election results, a topic that has stirred debate since the recent Electoral Act amendment.

Visibly affected by the gas, he urged Nigerians to take responsibility for the democratic process, stating:

“Every Nigerian is responsible to decide what happens in your country. You either allow tyranny or allow democracy to reign.”

The known advocate for peace and security also noted a stark contrast with his experience abroad, saying he was never tear-gassed when presenting proposals to American lawmakers.

“I was listened to with my offer, so why should Nigerians making their presentation of their demand be tear-gassed?”

Watch his reaction here:

Atiku condemns Senate over election transparency

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar condemned the Nigerian Senate for rejecting real-time electronic transmission of election results, calling it a deliberate assault on transparency and public trust.

Isa El-Buba’s protest at NASS over e-transmission turns tense as he is tear-gassed. Photo: nassnigeria

Source: Twitter

Atiku warned that the decision undermines democratic reforms, preserves loopholes for manipulation, and risks weakening credibility ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that elections should reflect voters’ will, not backroom alterations or delays.

He urged Nigerians, civil society, media, and the international community to push for electoral reforms, emphasizing that electronic result transmission is a non-partisan safeguard essential for credible, verifiable, and manipulation-free elections across Nigeria.

El-Rufai explains absence from NASS protest

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai explained why he did not join Peter Obi at the National Assembly protest over the amended Electoral Act and electronic result transmission.

El-Rufai criticised the Senate for blocking real-time electronic transmission, claiming that electoral manipulation happens mainly in coalition centres, not polling units, and emphasised that proper implementation would boost credibility ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also stated that being out of the country prevented his participation, but supported the protest’s objectives, highlighting concerns that the ruling party seeks to manipulate post-vote results to maintain political advantage in upcoming polls.

Amaechi brings son to protest electoral reform

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi joined protesters at the National Assembly in Abuja to oppose the Senate’s rejection of mandatory real‑time electronic transmission of election results amid ongoing Electoral Act amendment debates.

Amaechi drew attention by bringing his eldest son, a medical doctor, to the protest to counter claims that political leaders call for civic action while keeping their families distant and to provide medical support if needed.

He described peaceful protest as a democratic right and urged greater public participation, saying stronger mobilisation would pressure lawmakers to restore electronic transmission provisions and improve transparency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng