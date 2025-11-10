Pastor Paul Enenche has declared divine judgment on “agents of the devil” killing people in Nigeria

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre sent bad new to jihadist terrorising the country

The video of the Abuja-based pastor was released after United States President Donald Trump threat to invade Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide

Legit.neg journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, said there are agents of the devil who desire to keep Nigeria in sorrow.

Enenche said some of them are in positions of power and within the security forces.

Pastor Paul Enenche says he has bad news for every jihadist in Nigeria. Photo credit: Pastor Paul Enenche

Source: Twitter

This is coming days after United States President Donald Trump accused Nigeria of alleged Christian genocide.

The Abuja-based pastor released a video declaring divine judgment upon them.

Enenche shared the clip from one of his ministrations in July 2018, on his official X account @drpaulenenche on Monday, November 10, 2025.

“There are agents of the devil in this nation who desire to keep our country in sorrow — some even hiding in positions of power and within the security forces.

“But today, by the mantle of Elijah, I make demands and decree: they shall be buried!

“I have bad news for every jihadist — no matter where you came from or where your conspiracy was hatched — you came too late!

“And to everyone in authority or within the security forces working against the peace and destiny of this nation, by the prophetic and apostolic mantle, I declare:

“We shall see the end of you — you shall not see the end of Nigeria!

“You shall not see the end of Christianity! You shall not see the end of Middlebelt. We shall see the end of you! 🔥

Reactions as Pastor Enenche prays against agents of devil

@Altegodfather

Omor leave decree and declare matter o…Christians need redemption asap, the killings are happening everyday and so many clerics have been decreeing and declaring from the beginning of time.

@Chomscious

You have been vocal way back, at times I even get tired of the prayers raised for Nigeria during intercession.

@audumik

Amen and amen papa. Obviously, notable men of God are also hiding behind pulpit to shield this evil agenda. Let God judge everyone.

@AnnieSaliss

Thanks for always lending your voice Dr. Paul Enenche. Posterity will be kind to you.

@AbioyeBenjamin1

Spraying machines are needed on this matter sir. They spray, we pray. It can't work.

Pastor Paul Enenche says agents of devil are in positions of power and within the security forces in Nigeria. Photo credit: Pastor Paul Enenche

Source: Twitter

@TerryWest05

We have been praying for 80 years still yet no response.. sir China are not praying but they have solid leadership.

@Chiefikennaya

Well, I give it to you Sir. You are one of the very few who spoke and are still speaking against Nigerian issues. Jisie ike Sir

Bishop Abioye speaks out on Christian genocide

Legit.ng also reported that Bishop Abioye condemned attempts by 'wicked people' to deny alleged Christian killings in Nigeria.

United States envoy Massad Boulos dismissed the claims and said terrorism in Nigeria affected Christians and Muslims.

Abioye urged Christians to remain steadfast amid the persecution and called on God to strengthen His faithful.

Source: Legit.ng