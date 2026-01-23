Rev Ezekiel Dachomo dismissed rumours claiming he is dead or critically ill, insisting he is alive

Legit.ng reports that concerns over his well-being grew after calls for prayers emerged,

Recall that the cleric was a key voice in advocating against the killing of Christians in Plateau state

Rev Ezekiel Dachomo, a prominent cleric and outspoken advocate against the killing of Christians in Plateau State, has reacted to widespread rumours about his health, dismissing claims that he is dead or close to death.

In a video shared online, the cleric addressed the speculations directly, saying he is very much alive despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Rev Ezekiel Dachomo speaks out as concern grows over his health. Credit: @christaintalks

Source: Instagram

“Some of you said that I'm dead. I'm alive, I'm not dead. Some of you said they have flown me abroad and about to die with sickness. I am alive,” he said.

“Some of you that have cooked up that I'm finished. I'm still alive and I'm going to perform today the latest warrior in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.”

The reaction follows growing public concern after a Plateau State journalist, Masara Kim Usman, called on Christians in the state and across Nigeria to pray for Rev. Dachomo, whom he said is battling a relapse of a liver disease and may require urgent medical treatment abroad.

Rev Dachomo, who is the Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, underwent a successful liver transplant in India in early 2025. The organ was reportedly donated by his wife.

After returning to Nigeria, he intensified his advocacy against what he described as the systematic killing of Christians in Plateau State, becoming one of the few religious leaders to consistently raise the issue publicly despite official denials by the Nigerian government.

The cleric, widely regarded as one of the most fearless and respected men of God in Plateau State and beyond, was later diagnosed with liver cancer, which necessitated the surgery. Following the successful operation, he released an emotional video thanking God and expressing gratitude to those who prayed and supported him during his recovery.

According to Usman, Rev Dachomo’s continued advocacy, coupled with alleged intimidation and pressure from those who deny the existence of Christian genocide in Nigeria, may have taken a toll on his health.

He noted that in recent weeks, the cleric has been under the weather, making him less vocal than he was towards the end of 2025.

In a brief Facebook post on Wednesday, Usman wrote: “The famous Nigerian anti-genocide preacher is secretly battling escalating liver disease requiring urgent medical trip overseas. Please let’s all pray for him.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Rev Ezekiel Dachomo's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pretty_petite_lisa said:

"The only true man of God in Nigeria ❤️🙌."

wonder_nma said:

"Jesusssss he looks so strong and healthy."

igbotoons said:

"And he is standing with the recent victims again!!!!"

sunshinee.e___ said:

"Yes o! No one can kee who God hasn’t approved to dle!!"

bisgel23 said:

"More strength in Jesus name sir 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️🙏🏼."

great_ogigi

"Nobody don do burial reach this man for this world."

awilo_richy said:

"Great man of God ❤️."

official_livmore said:

"Omo mawa ooo everyday na mass burial 😢🤦 God have mercy on us 🙏."

adaikwerre

"He reminds me of prophet Elijah. Live long sir❤️."

gloryteemedia

"God will bless this man ❤️."

faithfulabbey said:

"You will live long to declare God's word. Hallelujah."

thereal_chinny said:

"God bless you sir 🙌 Don't mind them you look so healthy and strong😌😂."

Orji Kalu mentions 'people' sponsoring terrorists

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former governor of Abia state and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, alleged that politicians were behind the recent spike in killings and abductions across the country.

He further claimed the attacks are part of an orchestrated plan to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on November 23, Kalu argued that the pattern of violence suggests a coordinated political agenda rather than random criminal acts. Kalu declined to name those he believes are behind the orchestrated violence but insisted that the motive was to ensure Tinubu fails in office.

Source: Legit.ng