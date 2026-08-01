A video captured the tense moment Portable walked out of the ring mid-fight against Charles Okocha and refused to continue

Portable's manager, BabyLuv, was caught on camera desperately pleading with the singer to go back for the final round

Fans flooded the comments with reactions after the dramatic footage began circulating online

A video of Portable walking out during his boxing bout with Charles Okocha has gone viral, capturing a chaotic backstage moment that has left fans talking.

In the footage, the singer's manager, BabyLuv, is seen doing everything she can to coax Portable back into the ring for the final round. Others present at the event also tried to convince him, but the Zazoo crooner was having none of it.

Reactions trail moment Portable took race off ring during his boxing match with Charles Okocha. Photo credit@portablebabey

Source: Instagram

Portable shuts down manager's pleas

The exchange between the singer and BabyLuv quickly became the highlight of the clip. His manager reminded him that he had already won one round and only needed to complete one more, but Portable's response was a flat refusal.

Portable trends over boxing match with Charles Okocha. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In their words:

"Manager: You have beaten him once, remaining one more time.

Portable: NOOOOOOO.

Manager: Go back to the ring, look at me, what is wrong with you.

Portable: Nooo."

Despite the pushback, BabyLuv's composure throughout the ordeal earned her significant praise online.

Here is the Instagram video of Portable leaving the ring and Baby Luv trying to hold him back:

Fans react to the viral clip

The video drew a wave of reactions, with many commenters focusing less on the fight itself and more on the manager's patience under pressure.

@iamhitchens wrote:

"In all God bless u @babyluvgram u chose to manage Okiki not for clout and the whole world eventually got to see how resilient and strong you are - Manager of the year for real."

@theaugustinaakyns commented:

"This hin manager Dey try.. she fit train lion."

@ty_makeovers_and_skincare said:

"Manager don collect work wey pass am. She go soon reduce"

@raphaelrano reacted:

"This guy health no carry this boxing! Una just wan kpai ham."

@yemzo_rhymzo added:

"Dat hin neck wey dem pin na him know wetin hin dey go through dat thing don weak the werey na why e no wan enter ring again."

Portable's baby mama calls out singer

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father, Portable. According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant.

She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her. The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng