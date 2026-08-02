Seun Kuti abruptly left Peller and Jarvis' white wedding in Lagos after the MC allegedly compared Wizkid to his father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

A video of Seun navigating through the chandelier-lit hall before heading for the exit spread rapidly across social media

The incident reignited long-running debates about Fela's legacy and his place in music history relative to modern Afrobeats stars

Seun Kuti made headlines for all the wrong reasons at the white wedding of TikTok sensations Peller and Jarvis on Saturday, August 1, after storming out of the ceremony in Lagos following a controversial remark by the event's MC.

According to widely circulated accounts, the MC allegedly cracked a joke suggesting that Wizkid is bigger than Seun's father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

A tense moment involving Seun Kuti at Peller and Jarvis' wedding has triggered widespread reactions on social media. Photo: bigbirdkuti/peller089

Source: Instagram

The alleged comment, which was not captured in the clip, did not sit well with Seun Kuti, who was recorded on video weaving through the ornate, chandelier-lit hall before making his way to the exit.

Dressed in the event's designated outfit, the Afrobeats singer told those near him, "We are in the wrong place," before leaving the venue entirely.

Peller and Jarvis' star-studded wedding

The ceremony was one of the most anticipated social events of the year.

Peller (Habeeb Hamzat) and Jarvis (Amadou Elizabeth) had already completed traditional rites in Benin City and a civil wedding before the lavish white wedding capped off the celebrations.

The guest list was a who's who of Nigerian entertainment: Fuji legends Kwam 1 and Sule Alao Malaika, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, Nollywood figures Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Badmus and Aunty Ramota, plus content creators Geh Geh and Cute Abiola, alongside socialites like Cubana Chief Priest and King Ochacho.

Seun Kuti had been among those notable attendees until the MC's remark changed the atmosphere.

The Afrobeat musician left Peller and Jarvis' wedding after an incident involving the event's MC drew attention from guests and fans online. Photo: bigbirdkuti/peller089

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti's protectiveness over Fela's legacy

The joke struck at a particularly sensitive point. Seun Kuti has consistently and publicly pushed back against any narrative that places contemporary Afrobeats artists on equal or higher footing than Fela, whose political activism and genre-defining sound remain foundational to African music.

Previous online confrontations involving Wizkid's fanbase, FC, have circled this very argument, with Seun, the youngest son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, maintaining that such comparisons misrepresent his father's singular contribution to music and culture.

Online reactions were largely sympathetic to Seun's response, with many describing the MC's comment as tone-deaf for a wedding setting.

Watch the video of Seun Kuti leaving Peller's wedding below:

Fans react to Seun Kuti walking out of Peller's wedding

@_okpor_ wrote:

"That's very disrespectful coming from the mc..let's tell ourselves the truth"

@babyqueen700 said:

"Mc is wrong for that at a wedding seriously"

@chisom_delight0 commented:

"Whose this MC they are meant to sack him or even sue him for saying rubbish, beside it not a comedy show we're u can be throwing shade @Peller089 @Jarvis4R u both need to resolve it."

@AgronomistSeyi shared:

"You no fit vex for every MC, especially if you don know say the MC get antecedence of stupidity. Na to just walk out immediately, Cos wetin concern the wedding party with Wizkid and Fela. Once they have nothing meaningful to say, they start saying nonsense."

@chyna_ex wrote:

"Why will the MC say that knowing his son is there. That's nonsense"

@MrIsle136820 said:

"That MC should be called out and flogged"

@mr_dorzhi added:

"Why wont they caution mcs on certain type of jokes"

Billionaire gifts Peller, Jarvis mansion at wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis received a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding gift from billionaire King Ochacho.

The businessman revealed that his children insisted on the lavish present because they see Peller as an inspiration to their generation.

An emotional Peller expressed deep gratitude, recalling how his casual invitation to King Ochacho turned into a life-changing surprise.

Source: Legit.ng