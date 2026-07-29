Glen Hansard, frontman of The Frames and Academy Award winner, died at 56 following a motorcycle accident in Dublin

The crash occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in Lucan, on the outskirts of the Irish capital

Hansard's management company confirmed his family was 'deeply shocked and heartbroken' by the tragic loss

Glen Hansard, the beloved Irish musician and actor whose soulful voice and raw songwriting earned him global recognition, has died at the age of 56 following a motorcycle accident in Dublin.

The single-vehicle crash took place in Lucan, on the outskirts of the Irish capital, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Music legend Glen Hansard dies in tragic motorcycle crash.

Source: Getty Images

Emergency services arrived at the scene promptly, but Hansard did not survive his injuries.

His management company, ATC Management, broke the news publicly, stating that his family was "deeply shocked and heartbroken" by the devastating loss.

A Career That Spanned Music and Cinema

Hansard first stepped into the public eye with a role in the 1991 Irish film The Commitments, but it was his long tenure as frontman of The Frames that cemented his status as one of Ireland's most cherished musical figures.

His most defining moment came in 2008, when he and Czech singer-songwriter Markéta Irglová won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Falling Slowly," the centrepiece of the critically acclaimed film Once. Hansard also starred in the film alongside Irglová, making him one of a rare few to have achieved both acting and songwriting acclaim at the highest level.

The pair went on to form the folk duo The Swell Season, further expanding their collaborative body of work. Hansard's solo career was equally distinguished; his 2015 album Didn't He Ramble earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album in 2016.

Ireland Loses One of Its Greatest Voices

Across more than three decades in music, Hansard built a reputation not just for technical brilliance but for the emotional authenticity that defined every performance. Whether on a cinema screen, a festival stage or in a private venue, he brought a rare sincerity to everything he touched. He was 56 years old.

Remembering Glen Hansard after fatal motorcycle crash. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng