Singer Segun Johnson performed a song dedicated to the viral 'Olodo Uprising' movement in Ilorin, Kwara state

Peller's reaction to the performance quickly caught the attention of fans online, sparking widespread discussion

Fans shared mixed responses, with some praising Peller's generosity and others criticising Segun Johnson for promoting the trend

A video capturing TikTok star and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller's reaction as singer Segun Johnson performed a song about the "Olodo Uprising" has been making the rounds online, drawing strong opinions from fans across social media.

The moment was recorded during skit maker Cute Abiola's show in Ilorin, Kwara state, on 12 July 2026, and quickly spread after clips surfaced showing Peller visibly responding to the performance.

Peller dances as Segun Johnson sings about 'Olodo Uprising' at event. Credit: peller089/segunjohnson

Source: Instagram

The "Olodo Uprising" gained significant viral traction in Nigeria in recent weeks, following rapper Ycee's comment on a podcast.

Ycee lamented what he described as a decline in the celebration of intelligence and academic excellence. According to the rapper, society now seems more focused on accommodating people who are not intellectually inclined so they do not feel excluded.

Segun Johnson's decision to dedicate a song to the trend appears to have resonated with Peller, whose reaction became the focal point of the clip circulating online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peller reacted strongly to comments made by Ycee about him on a podcast.

Reacting to the interview, Peller took to his comment section to criticise the music star. He described Ycee as an elderly man and an OG in the industry, urging him to respect himself.

Mixed reactions as Segun Johnson performs Olodo Uprising song for Peller. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

According to Peller, Ycee has been using the "Olodo uprising" narrative to promote his music, which he dismissed as mere noise.

Watch Peller's reaction to the Olodo Uprising performance below:

Reaction to Peller and the Olodo Uprising Song

The video drew a wide range of responses, from humour to genuine criticism.

@property_determination_co asked:

"If Dey ask many of us to return our certificates for 20billions naira?"

@1suandkdn wrote:

"Olodo uprising is going higher and higher God will bless peller anytime any day because peller is a kind and a giver."

@finesttrenches joked:

"Peller's heart is too large for just one woman I can the right person

@ono.reyn took aim at Ycee, saying:

"Where the ycee na... After 1week of trend him don go back to him failed music career wey nobody dey hear"

@ebotiesamsam struck a more critical note:

"This is part of the problem and Segun Johnson should be ashamed of himself."

fyn_wine_ said:

"Just have money in Nigeria, they'll give relevance to your nonsense. Up money , up money depreciating IQ."

ganusinkundus commented:

"Nigeria is gone for real. This is soooo sad. Thank God that we still have a few brilliant children to lead those morons and make money off them."

Peller's wedding plan

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller shared details of a personal decision he believed would strengthen his relationship with his fiancée, Jarvis.

The social media personality revealed that he had been attending private marriage counselling sessions ahead of their highly anticipated white wedding.

According to the content creator, his absence from social media was intentional because he has been investing time in preparing for married life.

Source: Legit.ng