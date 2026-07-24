MC Lively's wedding-themed photos flooded Nigerian social media on Thursday, July 23, 2026, sparking widespread congratulations from fans

The popular skit maker quickly addressed the buzz, clarifying that the romantic images were taken during a professional shoot

Despite the disclaimer, many fans refused to let go of the congratulations they had already sent the comedian

Nigerian skit maker Michael Sani Amanesi, popularly known as MC Lively, threw his followers into a frenzy on Thursday, July 23, 2026, after wedding-themed photos of him began making the rounds on social media.

Before long, congratulatory messages were pouring in from fans and fellow creatives who were convinced the comedian was about to tie the knot.

MC Lively reveals the truth behind viral pre-wedding pictures. Credit: mc_lively

Source: Instagram

He was quick to set the record straight. In a caption accompanying the photos on Instagram, MC Lively admitted the images were from a photoshoot and not an actual wedding ceremony.

He jokingly warned his audience not to be upset, describing himself as "just a model."

Still, he could not resist adding a personal twist to his disclaimer. The skit maker confessed that posing for the shoot had stirred something in him, writing that the experience made "real marriage hungry" him.

MC Lively's disclaimer after viral pre-wedding photos is below:

Fans Refuse to Accept the Disclaimer

The admission did little to cool things down in his comment section. Many followers were not ready to return their excitement and made it clear they still expected a real wedding from him.

Reactions as skit maker MC Lively dismisses viral wedding rumours. Credit: mclively

Source: Instagram

@baba_pea wrote:

"You must marry oooo. Or return my congratulations"

@afrikmedia commented:

"The congratulations wey we wish you today, use am for your real wedding. Na small thing Dey vex me"

@dr\_pharouk reacted:

"Na why I believe Cute Abiola when e talk am say if he never see invite, e no believe 😂😂"

@chydollarschikason stated:

"You better go and marry Sophia"

@whalemouth1said:

"Marriage wey I don book myself as Mc u must do am oh."

@marthaaiyede wrote:

"You will marry her ohh that's shoot and my congratulations cannot waste "

@yeleqo shared:

"Chai! Well I'm not surprised! shey no be Ronaldo fan! Na wetin make una man Dey compare euros to World Cup na. Na una way. But Omo e pain me sha 😂😂🤦‍♂️"

Soso Soberekon confirms traditional wedding ceremony

In other news, Legit.ng reported that music executive Soso Soberekon confirmed his traditional wedding by sharing a pre-wedding photo online, delighting fans with the news.

In a video circulating on social media, Soberekon and his bride walked hand in hand as guests cheered, sang, and celebrated their union.

The couple made a striking entrance in coordinated pink and orange lace outfits, showcasing elegance and cultural flair.

Source: Legit.ng