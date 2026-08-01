Video of Jarvis' Look at Wedding Elicits Reactions: "Make Una Arrest Her Makeup Artist"
- A video of Jarvis at her traditional wedding has gone viral, showing the bride visibly struggling to move in her fitted gown
- Fans online were quick to comment on both the restrictive outfit and her makeup, sparking a wide debate about bridal fashion choices
- Several commenters congratulated Jarvis, while others called for brides to prioritise comfort over trends
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A wedding video of AI girl Jarvis, with real name Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, has taken social media by storm, with viewers divided over her appearance on what should have been one of the most memorable days of her life.
In the footage that has been widely shared online, Jarvis is seen making her way towards the luxury car that was to transport her to her traditional wedding venue.
Her movements were noticeably stiff, and she appeared to be walking with great difficulty due to how snugly her gown fit her frame.
The dress left little room for a natural stride, drawing immediate attention from those who watched the clip.
Bride struggles to enter the car
Things became even more uncomfortable when Jarvis reached the waiting vehicle. Rather than stepping in with ease, she had to pause and figure out how to get into the car without straining against the tight fabric.
The moment captured on camera showed the clear physical toll the outfit was taking on her comfort.
Beyond the gown, the AI girl's makeup also attracted commentary. Many viewers felt her look fell short of the polished finish typically associated with Nigerian brides on their wedding day.
Here is the Instagram video of Jarvis moving toward the car, taking her to the venue of her wedding below:
Fans react to Jarvis's wedding video
The clip quickly drew hundreds of responses, with fans sharing a wide range of opinions:
@biebele_ajijola wrote:
"Can we get beautiful and comfortable clothes for brides please? Congratulations Jarvis"
Jarvis unveils lavish surprise bridal shower ahead of white wedding, sparks reactions: “Low-key baddies”
@berries_favour commented:
"What's really this idea of sewing and wearing dresses you aren't comfortable in"
@oziegbe_mabel observed:
"Y do I feel like am seeing 2 eye brow in 1 eyes"
@finegirlweylove_jesus remarked:
"The makeup oh wow"
@precy_blinks said:
"We need to arrest her makeup artist, congratulations dear"
@chibestgloria wrote:
"She's very beautiful"
@andreasikajr shared a warm message for the couple:
"And to you JP your marriage will stand on the solid rock of heaven as you begin a new chapter of love today ijn .... Amen"
Despite the mixed reviews on her look, several commenters made a point of wishing the couple well, with the majority still celebrating Jarvis and her partner as they embarked on their new journey together.
Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.
While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.
The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng