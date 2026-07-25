Hon. Samuel Bamidele Aro filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Lokoja challenging the APC's nomination of Senator Sunday Steve Karimi for Kogi West

Aro claims the May 18, 2026 primary validly produced him as the APC candidate and that submitting Karimi's name to INEC on July 11 was unlawful

The APC National Working Committee had already reaffirmed Karimi as the duly elected candidate after reviewing petitions from more than 700 aspirants nationwide

A fresh legal battle is brewing over the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Kogi West Senatorial District, as Hon. Samuel Bamidele Aro has filed an originating summons at the Federal High Court in Lokoja, naming the APC, Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as respondents.

Aro is asking the court to rule on whether the APC followed its own constitution, internal electoral guidelines, and the Electoral Act in picking its candidate for the Kogi West seat ahead of the 2027 general election.

APC dragged to court over senatorial election Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Aro's core argument

At the heart of the suit is Aro's claim that the APC primary held on May 18, 2026, produced him as the rightful party candidate. He argues that the party's decision to forward Karimi's name to INEC on July 11, 2026, was therefore unlawful and of no legal effect. Aro also contends that, because he never formally withdrew his candidacy, the party remains obligated to recognise him as its flag bearer. He is asking the court to order INEC to accept and register his name as the APC's candidate for the Kogi West Senatorial District in 2027.

The legal action comes despite Senator Karimi having been declared winner of the same May 18 primary. The returning officer, Isah Haruna, announced that Karimi polled 51,665 votes in that exercise. Reports from the time of the primary suggest that Aro and a number of other aspirants had stepped down before voting began, and that the primary itself followed Karimi's adoption as the APC consensus candidate with the backing of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and party stakeholders.

APC NWC backs Karimi

Following complaints of irregularities, the APC National Working Committee reviewed the matter through its Election Appeal Committee, which assessed over 700 petitions filed across the country. That process resulted in changes in nine states, but the committee reaffirmed Karimi's candidacy in Kogi West and his name was submitted to INEC through the party's nomination portal.

Aro's decision to take the dispute to court after that resolution has drawn criticism from within the party. Some APC members and political observers view the lawsuit as a move that could distract the party from preparing for the 2027 elections and weaken internal unity. One party chieftain, speaking anonymously, said the litigation risked prolonging divisions at a time when cohesion was more important.

As the case progresses before the Federal High Court, observers say the ruling could shape the APC's electoral calculations in Kogi West and test the finality of the party's internal resolution processes ahead of the 2027 polls.

APC senatorial aspirant challenges outcome of primary in court Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Plateau lawmaker denies dumping APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hon. Adamu Aliyu, who represents Jos North in the Plateau State House of Assembly, publicly addressed rumours of his exit from the APC.

The lawmaker pointed to disputes from recent APC primaries as the source of the rumours, alleging failed aspirants were behind them.

The Jos North APC local government chairman backed Aliyu's denial, saying the party received no formal resignation communication.

Source: Legit.ng