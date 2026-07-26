GehGeh’s manager makes explosive claims after secret wedding trends online

GehGeh's former manager went public with explosive claims after the Nigerian influencer's secret wedding trended online

The man alleged that GehGeh personally convinced him to make a decision that cost him his three-year marriage

GehGeh reposted the manager's video call on his TikTok story, bringing even wider attention to the dramatic fallout

GehGeh’s surprise wedding has sparked controversy online after his former manager made explosive claims about how the influencer’s actions ruined his marriage.

In a video reposted by GehGeh on TikTok, the manager revealed that he sacrificed his three-year marriage while supporting the influencer, only to be betrayed when GehGeh secretly tied the knot.

GehGeh’s manager reveals why he ended their relationship after viral wedding. Credit: @gehgeh

Source: Instagram

“I was Geh Geh’s manager. I listened to him, fought with my wife, who I’ve been married to for three years, and left my marriage, only for him to betray me by getting married,” he said.

The manager, who claimed to have known GehGeh since 2008, explained that he left his home and wife after being convinced by the influencer.

“Last 3 years, I got married to a beautiful lady. Everything was good. This boy convinced me. I left that Gege. The house we were living together, I left the house for her. This boy from my back stabbed me,” he lamented.

He went on to announce that he was cutting ties with GehGeh, declaring:

“Today, I ceased to become Gege’s manager. I am not a manager to that boy again. That boy is a deceiver. He doesn’t finish my life. He done finish my life.”

Despite the bitterness, the manager still wished GehGeh a happy married life, though his words carried the weight of betrayal.

Watch Gehgeh's manager speak below:

Netizens react to claims made by GehGeh’s manager

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nosadeborah said:

"He who carries his mother inlaw on his back must have the courage to hold her nyash”."

toria.riri__ said:

"lol Geh geh saw a selling point and he milked it to his advantage . You all don’t like your partners and women hence why u chose to listen to a stranger online 😂😂😂😂😂. Una no dae ever learn."

anyaodeh

"He didn't remove your sense. You made your choice."

ayinke.ade

lawrittaoscar said:

"Ppl relationship really scatter cos of gehgeh advice 😂😂😂😂😂."

deelali55 said:

"This guy has a problem is this story is true. How can you blame someone else for your own decision?"

Mixed reactions trail videos from Gehgeh's alleged wedding. Credit: gehgeh

Source: Instagram

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng previously reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng