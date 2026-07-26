6 Suspects Held Over Foiled Synagogue Attack in Paris Suburb of Sarcelles

French anti-terrorism prosecutors confirmed six people were detained following a suspected plot against a synagogue in Sarcelles

About 300 people were evacuated from the area on July 12 after a suspicious vehicle was found near the synagogue

Prosecutors linked the alleged plot to Islamic extremism, with charges expected against all six suspects

Six people are in custody and facing imminent charges over an alleged plot to attack a synagogue in Sarcelles, a suburb north of Paris, French anti-terrorism prosecutors announced on Saturday.

The suspects were arrested in connection with an incident on July 12, when authorities evacuated roughly 300 people from the area after a suspicious vehicle was discovered close to the synagogue.

French prosecutors announce charges as six suspects face detention over Sarcelles synagogue plot. Photo credit: AlexRobertson/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Their identities have not been made public.

Sarcelles synagogue plot tied to Islamic extremism

According to Reuters, the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said the alleged conspiracy was driven by Islamic extremist ideology. Charges are expected to be brought against all six individuals now in detention.

The evacuation on July 12 prompted a swift security response, with law enforcement moving to clear the vicinity of the synagogue before the vehicle could pose any further threat. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the nature of the device or the specific charges the suspects will face.

France has faced a series of terror-related incidents in recent years, and its anti-terrorism judicial system handles prosecutions independently of regular criminal courts, allowing for extended periods of custody during investigations into suspected extremist activity.

Islamic extremism drives alleged conspiracy as six suspects remain in custody. Photo credit: MarioGuiterrez/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Worshippers killed at Synagogue

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least two people were killed and three others seriously injured after a violent attack near a synagogue in northern England on Yom Kippur, British police confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, during the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Greater Manchester Police reported that the assailant drove a car into pedestrians before stabbing a security guard. Officers responded swiftly after receiving reports that a vehicle had rammed members of the public and that one individual had been stabbed.

Source: Legit.ng