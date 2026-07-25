Videos from Gehgeh's secret wedding with his fiancée have sparked a frenzy on social media platforms in the country

One of the videos showed the controversial content creator and his bride in matching traditional attire

Another video showed the couple on the dance floor, igniting reactions from many of Gehgeh's fans and followers

Leaked videos from what appears to be the private wedding of popular Nigerian content creator Gehgeh have caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space.

The video captured Gehgeh and his bride in striking traditional attire at a vibrant reception as they showed their dance moves.

Controversial content creator Gehgeh reportedly ties the knot in secret. Credit: gehgeh

Source: Instagram

Clearer follow-up clips included moments of the couple cutting their wedding cake, adding fuel to the rumours on social media.

Gehgeh, known for his humorous skits and large online following, had reportedly kept the ceremony low-key, making the leak a major surprise for fans.

The wedding has come as a shock because Gehgeh has repeatedly spoken against marriage in his online content.

He is also famous for advising men to avoid getting married, often promoting the idea of having multiple baby mamas instead.

Legit.ng previously reported that Gehgeh also criticised TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis over their upcoming wedding while revealing that he has four baby mamas and two more women expecting his children.

As of the time this report was published, Gehgeh has yet to confirm or debunk the videos.

Mixed reactions trail videos from Gehgeh's alleged wedding. Credit: gehgeh

Source: Instagram

A video of Gehgeh and his supposed fiancée dancing is below:

A clearer video of Gehgeh and his bride is below:

Reactions as Gehgeh reportedly weds

Reactions range from congratulatory messages to lighthearted jokes as many shared diverse views. Read them below:

GramNBA commented:

"Geh geh your marriage no go last o After i don leave my 7yrs relationship, girl wey Dey save me for saps days with your werey advice. Chai! And that gal no do me wrong o."

King__Badmus reacted:

"Is a movie set. GehGeh can never get married, no matter what."

azeezibrahim3 commented:

"I don't know maybe the video is real or not but people should not believe what most of these celebrities are saying online; what they are saying is different from what they are practising."

Caskele commented:

"Seriously Is he still married or divorced cos I dont understand how persn go dey advice people wey ripe or never ripe for marriage. All those guys eye go don clear now. No do this women, you go cry tire is happily married, happily spending for his own woman.I Wonders."

RobinsonSa50866 commented:

"Men don cancel am! I no go class again."

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng previously reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng