Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa Says Damascus Is Pursuing Security Deal With Israel

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa revealed that Damascus is actively working to reach a security agreement with Israel involving several countries

Al-Sharaa addressed Israel's repeated strikes in southern Syria, the Lebanese crisis, and the delay in implementing an agreement with Kurdish-led SDF forces

The Syrian president also announced a special committee to trace up to 300,000 people believed to have gone missing during Syria's 13-year war

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has disclosed that his government is in active talks to reach a security agreement with Israel, with the involvement of multiple countries, and that he hopes such a deal could open the door to a wider peace settlement.

Al-Sharaa made the comments in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera's Al Muqabala programme, with the full broadcast scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Syrian President discloses active talks with Israel on a security agreement involving multiple countries. Photo credit: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, he was careful to clarify that any arrangement reached with Israel would not forfeit Syria's claim to the Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since 1973.

He said Damascus was deliberately steering clear of confrontations with Israeli forces, and that a security framework could lay the groundwork for a broader resolution.

The remarks come after Israel carried out a series of incursions and airstrikes in southern Syria following al-Sharaa's rise to power in December 2024, after Bashar al-Assad's government collapsed.

Syria rules out military intervention in Lebanon

Al-Sharaa also addressed widespread speculation about Syria's intentions towards its neighbour, Lebanon, firmly denying that Damascus had any plans for military involvement there.

His government is instead in discussions with Lebanese authorities about how best to help the country navigate its ongoing crisis.

He expressed Damascus's full support for restricting all weapons and the authority to declare war or peace exclusively to the Lebanese state. The president warned that any descent into chaos in Lebanon would have immediate and direct consequences for Syria, and that a potential broadening of the US-Israel conflict with Iran could trigger severe fallout across the entire region.

Sanctions, the SDF, and the missing

On the question of Western sanctions, al-Sharaa argued that lifting economic restrictions alone would deliver little benefit unless Syria was simultaneously removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Regarding the internal accord with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls significant parts of northern and eastern Syria, he acknowledged delays in its implementation but said the government remains firmly committed to making the agreement work.

Al-Sharaa also announced the creation of a dedicated committee to address the fate of people who disappeared during Syria's war between 2011 and 2024.

The United Nations estimates that roughly 100,000 people were forcibly disappeared during the conflict, while Syria's National Commission on Missing Persons puts the figure as high as 300,000.

Al-Sharaa said the committee would operate in line with international standards and in close coordination with countries that have relevant expertise in handling such cases.

Syria denies military intervention in Lebanon and supports exclusive state authority over war and peace. Photo credit: Izz Aldien Alqasem/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Syria won't wait for global community to reform economy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Syria is in a hurry to rebuild its war-torn economy and will not wait for the international community to begin making those changes, the country's finance minister said Wednesday. Mohammed Yisr Barnieh, who spoke at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, was part of Syria's first delegation to the Fund and the World Bank's semi-annual gathering of central bank governors and finance ministers since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011.

Source: Legit.ng