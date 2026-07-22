A Federal High Court in Gusau set July 28, 2026, as the date for adoption of final written addresses in a suit challenging Zamfara APC primaries

Senatorial aspirant Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi filed the case against APC, INEC, and Senator Sahabi Ya'u over alleged irregularities in Zamfara North

Three out of four applications filed by the plaintiff's counsel were granted by the presiding judge before the adjournment

A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State, has adjourned a suit challenging the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary in Zamfara North, fixing Tuesday, July 28, 2026, for the adoption of final written addresses.

The case was filed by Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, a senatorial aspirant who alleged that the APC primary election in the Zamfara North district was marred by irregularities. The defendants in the suit are the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the current senator for Zamfara North, Senator Sahabi Ya'u.

Court adjourns APC senatorial primary in Zamfara Photo Credit: @officialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Court grants three of four applications

The Tribune reported that when the matter came up for further mention and preliminary hearing on Tuesday, counsel for the plaintiff, Barrister Bello Galadi, informed the court that four applications were pending before it.

Justice Hassan Dikko granted three of those applications. Barrister Galadi told the court that the granted applications covered an extension of time to reply to a counter-affidavit filed by INEC, the second defendant, as well as an extension of time to respond to a counter-affidavit filed by Senator Sahabi Ya'u, the third defendant. The court also granted the plaintiff's application for an extension of time to reply to a preliminary hearing notice filed by the third respondent.

Barrister Galadi said:

"These applications include an extension of time to reply to the counter affidavit filed by the second defendant, which is INEC, the third defendant, Senator Sahabi Ya'u and an application also for the extension of time to reply against the preliminary hearing filed by the third respondent, which all our three applications were granted."

Date set for final addresses

After ruling on the applications, Justice Hassan Dikko adjourned the proceedings to July 28, 2026. On that date, all parties are expected to adopt their final written addresses, a step that typically precedes a court's delivery of judgment in electoral and civil matters.

The APC had conducted its senatorial primaries across the country earlier in May 2026, and the party has submitted the names of its cleared candidates for the 2027 general elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC faces legal battle after primaries Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Plateau lawmaker denies dumping APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hon. Adamu Aliyu, who represents Jos North in the Plateau State House of Assembly, publicly addressed rumours of his exit from the APC.

The lawmaker pointed to disputes from recent APC primaries as the source of the rumours, alleging failed aspirants were behind them.

The Jos North APC local government chairman backed Aliyu's denial, saying the party received no formal resignation communication.

Source: Legit.ng