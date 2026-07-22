DJ Chicken has made noticeable changes to his Instagram page hours after his release from prison

The controversial content creator honoured President Tinubu's son, Seyi, with a new display picture

He also included a cryptic caption in one of his posts, stirring reactions from social media users

Popular Nigerian content creator DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, has broken his silence on Instagram following his release from Kirikiri correctional centre on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken, during a live stream, spoke of his 12-day experience behind bars. He claimed he was unable to sleep throughout his detention.

DJ Chicken changes his Instagram display picture to Seyi Tinubu's photo. Credit: djchickenkukuruku/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Following his release, the controversial content creator changed his Instagram profile picture to Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

Also, in an Instagram story shared a picture of Seyi, accompanied by the simple caption “Hmm ddddy.”

The post quickly drew reactions online; some users interpreted it as a moment of personal reflection after his ordeal.

DJ Chicken was allegedly detained around July 9, with his lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, publicly raising alarms.

The detention was reportedly linked to a video in which he made remarks about President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Authorities have not issued an official statement on the matter.

A screenshot of DJ Chicken's post and his new Instagram display picture is below:

Reactions trail how DJ Chicken honoured Seyi Tinubu after release. Credit: djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

Reactions to DJ Chicken's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens on Twitter, now known as X. Read them below:

AdegokeTaoheed said:

"You no go succumb ke Government no be anybody's mate."

Boomlordig6 commented:

"He don learn lesson."

Ib__Sajo said:

"He no go call am daddy ke. He should come and call me mummy too ooo."

OlaMhizta reacted:

"DJ Chicken don turn philosopher overnight… ‘Hmm dddy’ na code for ‘Government, abeg free me make I chop life."

mustee1v commented:

"When portable say after God na government y'all thought is a joke."

Mrysman_1 commented:

"I won’t be surprised if DJ Chicken starts to campaign for Tinubu."

Sowore defends DJ Chicken

Legit.ng also reported that activist and politician Omoyele Sowore offered to help secure DJ Chicken's release.

In a social media post, Sowore called on anyone with access to DJ Chicken's family or relatives to get in touch with him, stating he was willing to challenge what he described as excessive charges filed against the disc jockey by the Nigerian Police.

"I want to help get DJ Chicken out of prison because I do not believe he deserves to spend a day behind bars; he is entitled to his liberty under the law," Sowore wrote.

Source: Legit.ng