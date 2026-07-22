Travellers are advised to understand the differences between visa-free entry, e-Visas, Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) and visas on arrival before booking international trips to avoid immigration problems

The guide explained that an e-Visa must be approved before departure, while a visa on arrival is issued after reaching the destination and an ETA serves as a pre-travel authorisation for visa-exempt travellers

Prospective visitors were urged to verify entry requirements through official government immigration websites because visa rules differ according to nationality, travel purpose and destination

Millions of travellers heading abroad this summer are being urged to understand the differences between visa-free entry, e-Visas, Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) and visas on arrival to avoid costly mistakes that could disrupt their journeys.

Although the terms are often used interchangeably, they serve different purposes. Immigration experts warn that applying for the wrong travel document or assuming a visa is not required could result in denied boarding or refusal of entry at the destination.

Nigeria Immigration Service issues an advisory urging Nigerians to comply with US visa regulations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Is The Difference Between Travel Visas?

A visa-free arrangement allows eligible travellers to enter a country without obtaining a visa before departure, although they must still satisfy immigration requirements on arrival, Gulf News explains.

A visa on arrival, on the other hand, is issued after travellers reach their destination. Eligible visitors typically complete immigration formalities at the airport, land border or seaport, pay the required fee where applicable and receive permission to enter.

Unlike a visa on arrival, an e-Visa must be obtained before travelling. Applicants submit their documents online, pay the required fee and receive approval electronically before boarding their flight. Countries including India, Egypt and Vietnam currently operate e-Visa systems for eligible foreign nationals.

An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is different from both. It is not a visa but a pre-travel security clearance required for travellers who already qualify for visa-free entry. The United Kingdom's ETA and the European Union's upcoming ETIAS are among the best-known examples.

6 Things Travellers Should Know Before Applying

Visa-free travel is not the same as an ETA Some destinations still require visa-exempt travellers to obtain an ETA before departure. An e-Visa must be approved before travel Travellers cannot wait until they arrive at their destination to obtain one. Visa on arrival depends on eligibility Only nationals of approved countries can obtain this facility after landing. Immigration officers have the final decision Holding a visa or travel authorisation does not automatically guarantee entry. Requirements vary by destination Rules depend on nationality, purpose of travel and intended length of stay. Always use official government portals Travellers are advised to verify visa requirements through authorised immigration websites and avoid unofficial platforms that charge unnecessary fees.

Why Understanding Visa Rules Matters

Travel requirements continue to evolve as more countries adopt digital immigration systems. Understanding the differences between an e-Visa, an ETA and a visa on arrival can help travellers avoid delays, immigration problems and unexpected travel expenses.

Before booking flights, prospective travellers are advised to confirm the latest entry requirements for their destination, prepare the necessary documents and ensure they apply through official channels where required.

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng