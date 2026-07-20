A new hospital photo of late NURTW chieftain Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, has emerged online days after his fatal shooting

His associate, Yeye Kudi, has offered a different perspective on what may have happened to the union official after the attack

The claim has added another layer to the circumstances surrounding the death of the Lagos NURTW organising secretary

A new image showing the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) organising secretary, Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, in hospital after he was shot has surfaced online.

The photo was shared by his associate, Yeye Kudi, about a week after the NURTW chieftain died.

Toba Ijaya was reportedly shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Sunday, July 12, while returning from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi. Photos: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

In the image, Toba could be seen covered in blood and appearing distressed as he received medical attention following the attack.

The NURTW chieftain was reportedly shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Sunday, July 12, while returning from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi.

He later died on Tuesday, July 14, after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Toba Ijaya's associate offers different perspective

However, Yeye Kudi has now suggested that the gunshot wounds may not have been the only factor involved in the NURTW chieftain’s death.

According to him, the images suggested that Toba may have survived the initial shooting but later succumbed to the severity of his injuries and possible underlying health conditions.

“This is Toba's picture while he was in the hospital. Inferences from the pictures indicate that Toba survived the gunshots but succumbed to the severity of the injury, which can occur due to underlying factors such as high blood pressure and other illnesses,” he wrote.

Read Yeye Kudi's Instagram post on what could have killed Toba Ijaya here:

Reactions trail Toba Ijaya's death circumstances

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@cerruti1818 stated:

"This was at a private hospital in surulere idi araba who authorize them to take him to st Nicholas hospital where he eventually died"

@comfortruth.shaibu noted:

"@fashion_artistry02 if not mistakenly I don't this man is yoruba self he looks like a one kogi man that's at mushin then they do fight all those there useless fight then shooting"

@odeyele wrote:

"Firstly in the hospital they should have gave him oxygen this not the best treatment. He must line in bed or rushed to the hospital theatre for removing of the bullets .which type of treatment is this for gun wounded with bullets"

Toba Ijaya's associate suggests that the gunshot wounds may not have been the only factor involved in the NURTW chieftain’s death. Photo: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the NURTW re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng