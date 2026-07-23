Veteran Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah spoke about what truly sustains a long career in the film industry

The 55-year-old actor, who has spent over 30 years in Nollywood, addressed a common misconception about fame and success

Ramsey Nouah singled out one quality he believes separates those who last from those who fade away

Ramsey Nouah has a message for anyone chasing a career in the entertainment industry, stating that raw talent will only take you so far.

The veteran Nollywood actor shared his thoughts during an interview posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 22, 2026, reflecting on what it genuinely takes to survive and thrive across three decades in an industry that has seen many stars rise and disappear.

Veteran actor Ramsey Nouah shares lessons from more than three decades in the Nollywood film industry. Photo: ramseynouah

Source: Instagram

At 55, Ramsey Nouah has worn many hats in the Nigerian film industry, building his reputation not just as an actor but also as a director and producer. Still, he was candid about the fact that none of it came from talent alone.

"I've come to know and learn that talent is not enough. Discipline is what actually keeps you consistent when inspiration fails you."

The gap between fame and success

One of the points Ramsey Nouah pressed hardest on was the tendency for outsiders to confuse fame with success.

The actor argued that most people only witness the polished surface of a career and miss everything that goes into building it.

"A lot of people assume that success is like giving, but it's not. They never see the work, the effort, the doubts and everything behind the scenes," he said.

He added:

"They usually don't see it, and they always think that when you're famous, you're successful already. That's what it means, that's what it takes."

Ramsey Nouah says discipline and consistency have been key to sustaining his career in Nollywood. Photo: ramseynouah

Source: Instagram

Why consistency matters more than achievement

When asked to weigh up whether reaching success or sustaining it is the harder task, Ramsey Nouah did not hesitate. For him, a single moment of success is almost beside the point.

"Success is a given, but it can happen just once. Consistency is what really matters, consistency. And for you to be consistent, you need discipline," he said.

It is a perspective shaped by lived experience.

Ramsey Nouah's career stretches back more than 30 years, during which he has remained one of the most recognisable and respected figures in Nollywood.

His longevity in an industry known for its short cycles of fame makes his words carry particular weight.

The veteran actor's comments serve as a reminder that in entertainment, as in most fields, the ability to show up repeatedly, under pressure and without guarantees, is ultimately what separates a career from a moment.

Watch the video of Ramsey Nouah speaking about his career success below:

Funke Akindele reveals sacrifices behind her success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele revealed the personal sacrifices she made while producing Behind The Scenes, which has grossed ₦2.7 billion at the Nigerian box office.

She revealed that the project demanded sleepless nights, skipped meals, and abandoning social activities, even neglecting her hair unless required for major outings.

Now, Akindele says she is finally enjoying the rewards of her hard work, taking time to rest and focus on personal care.

Source: Legit.ng