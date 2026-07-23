"Talent Is Not Enough": Ramsey Nouah Shares What It Takes to Build a Lasting Career
- Veteran Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah spoke about what truly sustains a long career in the film industry
- The 55-year-old actor, who has spent over 30 years in Nollywood, addressed a common misconception about fame and success
- Ramsey Nouah singled out one quality he believes separates those who last from those who fade away
Ramsey Nouah has a message for anyone chasing a career in the entertainment industry, stating that raw talent will only take you so far.
The veteran Nollywood actor shared his thoughts during an interview posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 22, 2026, reflecting on what it genuinely takes to survive and thrive across three decades in an industry that has seen many stars rise and disappear.
At 55, Ramsey Nouah has worn many hats in the Nigerian film industry, building his reputation not just as an actor but also as a director and producer. Still, he was candid about the fact that none of it came from talent alone.
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"I've come to know and learn that talent is not enough. Discipline is what actually keeps you consistent when inspiration fails you."
The gap between fame and success
One of the points Ramsey Nouah pressed hardest on was the tendency for outsiders to confuse fame with success.
The actor argued that most people only witness the polished surface of a career and miss everything that goes into building it.
"A lot of people assume that success is like giving, but it's not. They never see the work, the effort, the doubts and everything behind the scenes," he said.
He added:
"They usually don't see it, and they always think that when you're famous, you're successful already. That's what it means, that's what it takes."
Why consistency matters more than achievement
When asked to weigh up whether reaching success or sustaining it is the harder task, Ramsey Nouah did not hesitate. For him, a single moment of success is almost beside the point.
"Success is a given, but it can happen just once. Consistency is what really matters, consistency. And for you to be consistent, you need discipline," he said.
It is a perspective shaped by lived experience.
Ramsey Nouah's career stretches back more than 30 years, during which he has remained one of the most recognisable and respected figures in Nollywood.
His longevity in an industry known for its short cycles of fame makes his words carry particular weight.
The veteran actor's comments serve as a reminder that in entertainment, as in most fields, the ability to show up repeatedly, under pressure and without guarantees, is ultimately what separates a career from a moment.
Watch the video of Ramsey Nouah speaking about his career success below:
Funke Akindele reveals sacrifices behind her success
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele revealed the personal sacrifices she made while producing Behind The Scenes, which has grossed ₦2.7 billion at the Nigerian box office.
She revealed that the project demanded sleepless nights, skipped meals, and abandoning social activities, even neglecting her hair unless required for major outings.
Now, Akindele says she is finally enjoying the rewards of her hard work, taking time to rest and focus on personal care.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.