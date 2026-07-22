Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism launched a new programme giving residents benefits worth over AED 3,000 to invite guests to the city

The initiative runs from July 20 to October 31 and covers hotel stays, dining, and attraction tickets for visiting friends and family

Dubai's tourism sector has been struggling since Iran's missile and drone strikes hit hotels and major landmarks earlier in 2026

Dubai has launched a new initiative giving residents more than $800 worth of perks if they bring friends and family to visit the emirate, as its tourism industry continues to recover from the impact of regional conflict.

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism announced the programme, called "A Dubai Invite," on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, through the Dubai Media Office's official X account. The scheme runs from July 20 to October 31 and offers residents benefits worth over AED 3,000 ($816), covering hotel stays, meals at restaurants, attraction tickets, and additional extras. Residents can register the guests they wish to invite through the government's website to unlock the benefits.

Dubai to offer discounts to residents bringing visitors to the state Photo Credit: @DXBMediaOffice

Source: Twitter

Why Dubai is offering the deal

Summer is traditionally a quiet period for tourism across the UAE, where desert heat regularly pushes temperatures past 50°C. This year, however, the challenge is more severe than usual.

War that broke out in February significantly damaged the Gulf's reputation as a safe and stable destination. Iran directed missile and drone strikes at the UAE, hitting hotels on the Palm and the iconic Burj Al Arab resort. The attacks drove away tourists during what is normally the peak winter season.

A fragile ceasefire came into effect on April 8, and visitor numbers have slowly begun to recover, though industry workers say hotels are still depending heavily on local guests rather than international arrivals.

Dubai moves to revive tourism sector after Iran attacks Photo Credit: @DXBMediaOffice

Source: Getty Images

Dubai's wider recovery effort

The latest tourism push forms part of a broader government effort to revive the emirate's economy. In May, Dubai approved a recovery package worth more than $400 million targeting businesses that took a hit from the war and Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. That package included relief from municipal fees for hotels and restaurants, reduced customs fines, and lower civil aviation permit charges.

A first package, valued at more than $270 million, had already been announced in late March to support both businesses and families.

Dubai ordinarily draws around 19.5 million tourists each year, making it one of the most visited destinations in the Middle East. The "A Dubai Invite" programme is the city's latest attempt to restore that momentum ahead of the cooler months when visitor numbers typically rise again.

See the report from the ministry on X here:

US ends talks with Iran amid Middle East tension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US has said that Iran and America could not reach a peace deal in the 20-hour talks that took place in Pakistan.

Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation into the negotiation, gave the update in a brief press conference.

Recall that there has been war between the US, Israel and Iran since the Americans and the Jews assassinated the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, along with other civilians, including 165 schoolchildren.

Source: Legit.ng