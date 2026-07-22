Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule approved a cabinet reshuffle after the fifth State Executive Council meeting of 2026 in Lafia

Six commissioners lost their appointments across ministries, including Works, Information, and Lands and Survey

Governor Sule dismissed rumours of a full cabinet dissolution, saying only limited changes would be made to strengthen governance

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa, has relieved six commissioners of their appointments in a targeted cabinet reshuffle designed to reposition his administration ahead of the 2027 elections.

As reported on Wednesday, July 22, by Channels TV, the decision was made public following the fifth State Executive Council meeting of 2026, held at the Government House in Lafia and chaired by the governor.

Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule sacks six commissioners in a cabinet reshuffle ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @NasarawaGovt

Source: Twitter

The Punch also noted the update.

Governor Sule, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also dismissed speculation that a full cabinet dissolution was imminent, clarifying that the exercise was only a limited reshuffle involving select strategic changes aimed at strengthening governance and positioning the administration to deliver on its remaining priorities.

Nasarawa: 6 ministries affected by reshuffle

Secretary to the Nasarawa state government, Shuaibu Magaji (SAN), confirmed the affected appointments to journalists after the meeting, saying the vacancies were created to allow for fresh appointments.

The six ministries whose commissioners have been removed are: the ministry of security and sundry matters; the ministry of women affairs and social development; the ministry of works, transport and housing; the ministry of science and technology; the ministry of information, culture and tourism; and the ministry of lands and survey.

Magaji thanked the outgoing commissioners for their service, noting that the governor had personally recognised their contributions during the council session. He said names of incoming commissioners would be announced once the required processes were completed.

Governor Abdullahi Sule says the latest Nasarawa cabinet reshuffle will strengthen governance and improve service. Photo credit: @NasarawaGovt

Source: Twitter

Sule targets better governance ahead

Meanwhile, during the council meeting, Governor Sule also praised members of the executive council for their dedication to the development of Nasarawa state and congratulated the Nasarawa Amazons Football Club on winning the 2026 President Federation Cup, describing the victory as a source of pride for the state.

The reshuffle is aimed at consolidating ongoing government projects and improving service delivery as the Sule administration enters its final stretch ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng highlights the six commissioners affected by the cabinet reshuffle and the ministries they headed:

Commissioner for Works Commissioner for Women Affairs Commissioner for Information Commissioner for Lands Commissioner for Science and Technology Commissioner for Security and Sundry Matters

Read more Nasarawa state news

Ex-Nasarawa deputy governor is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-Nasarawa deputy governor and ex-minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Solomon Sunday Aku Ewuga, had died at the age of 70.

A family source confirmed that Ewuga, who also represented Nasarawa North in the 7th Senate, died after a brief illness.

Human rights lawyer and former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, who schooled with Ewuga at the Nigerian Law School, also confirmed his former colleague's sad exit.

Source: Legit.ng