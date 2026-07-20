Nollywood actress Biola Bayo responded after a colleague's post sparked reunion rumours with her ex-husband

Actress Folake Flakkyfaj shared a photo of Biola and her husband on Facebook, hinting that the pair had reconciled

Biola Bayo's sharp-tongued response in the comments had fans in stitches on social media, as many rallied behind her

Nollywood actress Biola Bayo has fired back at reunion rumours with her ex-husband, shutting down the speculation with a dose of humour that sent fans into a frenzy.

The drama began when her colleague, actress and influencer Folake Flakkyfaj, shared a photo of Biola Bayo alongside her husband on Facebook.

Biola Bayo addresses online rumours claiming she has reconciled with her ex-husband. Photo: biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her post, Folake appeared to suggest the former couple had reconciled, while also reflecting on her own decision to stay out of other people's marital affairs going forward.

She wrote:

"Anything that involves Husband and wife...i will never put mouth or analyze again...mo ti kogbon! Na united season we dey now...konikaluku pada sodo Ajeku e! Nobody go anywhere! Biola Adebayo Nd Hubby ❤," Folake wrote.

See Folake Flakkyfaj's Facebook post below:

The post was later picked up by an Instagram blog, bringing Folake's comments to a wider audience and setting off a wave of speculation about Biola's relationship status.

Biola Bayo responds to reunion rumours

Rather than address the rumours directly, Biola Bayo kept things light.

Responding in the blog's comment section on July 19, 2026, the actress deflected with a witty remark that quickly caught fire online.

"Why this Ankara come fit us lai dis? Make all of una sha dey remember to take your medication regularly. Ina ati omi fun yin🤪," she wrote.

See the Instagram post that sparked Biola Bayo's response below:

Biola Bayo reacts to a report linking her to a reunion with her ex-husband

Source: Original

Fans react to actress Biola Bayo's response to her marriage reconciliation rumours

The comment section did not disappoint, with followers rallying behind the actress and echoing her humour.

@everythingbytloveafrika commented:

"it is your comment for me 😂😂😂, won ni pe, ke ma logun yin dede oo"

@everything_by_tioluwani reacted:

"respect 🍊😂😂😂 fra dey worry dem ni😂😂😂"

@adunnnnialasooge wrote:

"ki ina jo won ,ki omi wo eru won so'nu"

@ibukunolaabiola shared:

"God bless you sis 🍊🍊 she really need her medications true true"

@aadedoyin said:

"There is room for rediscover and reconciliation after separation in a marriage. You are loved and well wishes too"

@oluwayemi355 commented:

"Are you minding online noisemakers, God bless you always ma 🙏🙏"

@abosedegbenuola wrote:

"@ biolabayo1 I be wan ask o 🤣🤣🤣 taking paracetamol on top matter wey no concern Dem . Onikaluku abi ti e Lara . Keep glowing @biolabayo1"

Salawa Abeni denies Kollington Ayinla's marriage claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Waka music legend Salawa Abeni addressed Fuji icon Kollington Ayinla’s claim that she remains his legal wife.

In a candid interview on Oyinmomo TV, Abeni clarified their history, noting that while they share children and collaborated musically, their union ended decades ago.

She emphasised her values of commitment, acknowledged their enduring bond through family, and highlighted how the emotional weight of that period shaped her music.

Source: Legit.ng