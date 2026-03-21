A Ramadan song by Tolibian featuring Yinka Ayefele and Bhadboi OML has sparked debate on social media

Solomon Buchi, a Christian influencer, had singled out Yinka Ayefele for criticism over the song

The influencer also made a remark about the Yorubas regarding religion, fueling backlash from many

Popular Christian influencer and writer Solomon Buchi has criticised veteran musician Yinka Ayefele for featuring in a song, the Ramadan remix by Tolibian alongside Bhadboi OML.

According to Buchi, Ayefele, whom many regard as a gospel singer, blurred religious lines and undermined Christian identity with his action.

Yinka Ayefele trends over feature on Ramadan song remix. Credit: yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

"That is not a gospel song and shouldn't be coming from a gospel musician. I mean a lot of people regard him as a gospel musician," Buchi said in a video via his Instagram page on Friday, March 20, 2026.

The Christian influencer also pointed out the Yoruba cultural harmony, where Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists coexist without conflict.

Buchi argued that it was not religious tolerance but religious confusion.

"And I see this kind of genre typically among the Yorubas, while a lot of people praise the Yorubas for their religious tolerance, it's a good that they have the ability to curtail radical fanaticism. But in that desire to curtail radicalism, they actually blur the lines, so you can see a typical Yoruba person who convieniently going to church, going to mosque and still doing traditional religion, which is a big problem. That is not religious tolerance that is religious confusion," he said.

Tolibian's hit song "Ramadan" was initially released on March 21, 2024. The track gained massive popularity and went viral during the 2025 Ramadan season. During the 2026 Ramadan, the singer dropped a remixed version with Ayefele and Bhadboi OML.

This is, however, not the first time Ayefele is jumping on a Muslim song, the veteran musician released a joint album with Islamic singer Ere Asalatu, “Master Key” in 2022.

Solomon Buchi's remark about Ayefele, Yorubas over Ramadan song triggers debate. Credit: solomonbuchi. Credit: solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

The video of Solomon Buchi criticising Yinka Ayefele over Ramadan song is below:

Reactions as Solomon Buchi calls out Ayefele

Reacting, some netizens argued that the musician had never identified himself as a gospel musician. Others criticised Solomon Buchi over his remark about the Yorubas.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

inmaownhead commented:

"Tell me where Ayefele claimed to be a gospel musician?"

CynthiaAssist reacted:

"Until you all realize that this generation gospel musician aren’t there to win souls but for fame and money is better for all of us."

AdeAjay07519752 commented:

"I never agreed with Yinka Ayefele on this one . He had a lot influence on we Christains while growing up back then and I am disappointed in him but still yet allow na him and his God but definitely not him and Jesus.."

TheUptown_SA commented:

"You seem to not understand that the Yoruba tribe is the only tribe in Nigeria that preaches peace, love, and unity. Yoruba is the only tribe in Nigeria that practices all religions without discrimination. There isn't anything wrong with what Yinka Ayefele did in this video."

XPDanix said:

"Saying Yinka Ayefele is a Gospel singer because he routinely use the name of God or Jesus in his songs is like saying Wizkid is a Gospel singer singer because he sang “Eledumare."

Solomon Buchi speaks on interfaith marriages

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi shared his take on interfaith marriages between Christians and Muslims.

The influencer argued that marriage between Christians and Muslims contradicted God's plan, as such unions stifle spiritual growth, lack biblical alignment, and could also leave children confused.

According to the writer, when it comes to marriage, God only cares that his commandments be followed, which is not being entangled with unbelievers.

Source: Legit.ng