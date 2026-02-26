Solomon Buchi has sharply criticised people defending singer Simi, calling them evil for dismissing the serious nature of her 2012 tweets about a four-year-old boy

The social commentator argued that the controversy reveals deep gender biases in society, noting that potential harm to boys is treated more lightly than harm to girls

He said Simi should have apologised instead of doubling down, while accusing both male and female supporters of hypocrisy and selective judgment

Nigerian writer and social commentator Solomon Buchi has strongly criticised those supporting singer Simi after her old tweets resurfaced online.

In a recent video shared on his Instagram page, Buchi accused Simi's defenders of ignoring the serious implications of her words, emphasising that such attitudes weaken child protection efforts and expose gender bias in society.

He stated that the matter shows how lightly people treat possible harm to boys compared to girls.

Buchi reminded Nigerians of a tweet Simi posted in 2012, where she jokingly described a four‑year‑old boy’s innocent crush as sexual harassment.

He explained that her response at the time clearly framed the situation in sexual terms, which he found disturbing, especially given the age difference.

He went further to question how a four‑year‑old could harass a 23‑year‑old woman, insisting that those defending her were ignoring the obvious problem in her words.

"He's harassing me sexually. Sorry? How does a four-year-old boy harass a 23-year-old woman sexually? And you guys are dead to your conscience, defending this that is clearly wrong. You see, one thing I hate the most is dishonesty."

Buchi noted that instead of apologising for the language, Simi doubled down, which he described as dishonesty.

The commentator also accused feminists and male supporters of hypocrisy, claiming they were silent because the controversial statement came from a woman.

"Simi could have come out and apologised and say: I am sorry the language I used was wrong. My intentions were clear. I was naive. But no, she came out and she doubled down. And you all feminist. You're filthy, satanic, demonic feminist."

He stated that many men had suffered abuse as minors, yet society often overlooks such cases when women are involved.

Watch Solomon Buchi's video below:

Daniel Regha slams Simi's clarification

Also, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Daniel Regha strongly criticised Simi after she clarified her controversial 2012 tweets.

Simi had explained that her old posts were harmless expressions of affection towards children.

However, Regha accused her of downplaying serious concerns and insisted that her explanation was unacceptable, stating that Simi should have taken full responsibility instead of presenting her actions as harmless

