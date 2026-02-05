Actor Timini Egbuson Drops Shocking Confession About His Past Relationships: "I Was Shallow"
- Timini Egbuson admitted that while he once prioritized financial provision, he now views men who only bring money to a relationship as "shallow
- The actor confessed that his past relationships suffered due to his selfish mindset and a busy schedule that left no room for emotional availability
- The Reel Love star stated he is now prioritizing active listening and "showing up" over material compensation
Actor Timini Egbuson has shared a rare and honest reflection about love, money, and the lessons he learned from his past relationships.
The movie star made the revelation during a recent interview with Jay On-Air TV, where he spoke openly about how his views on relationships have evolved over time.
The actor admitted that he once believed money was the most important thing a man could offer in a relationship, but experience eventually taught him otherwise.
According to the actor, while financial stability remains important, it is not the foundation that sustains a healthy relationship.
“I still think money is important, but what I realise now is that money is just one out of many things that matter,” he said.
He went further to add:
“If all you can bring to a relationship is money, then you’re a very shallow man.”
Timini explained that emotional presence, active listening, and being available for one’s partner are the real ingredients that keep love alive.
The actor noted that in a fast-paced city like Lagos, where many people are already financially comfortable, money alone is no longer impressive.
According to him, what people truly crave is emotional connection and genuine companionship.
He explained that being physically present but emotionally absent was one of the major issues in his past relationship.
Timini admitted that his busy schedule and what he described as a “selfish mindset” contributed to the breakdown of that romance.
He stated:
“Communication was the biggest issue in my past relationship,” he said, adding that he has since reflected on his mistakes and grown from the experience.
Legit.ng recalls that Timini Egbuson had addressed long-standing rumours about his personal life during a lively exchange on The Culture League podcast.
In a viral clip which has since gone viral on the internet, Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface playfully put Timini on the spot.
He opened up about the demands of his acting career, saying he has a packed schedule in Nollywood and there is little room for romance. He said via OneJoblessBoy on X: "A lot of people assume that I'm a womaniser, but I'm not. In the past 2,3 years, Nollywood has taken over my life."
Timini Egbuson pen heartfelt note to late dad
Legit.ng earlier reported that Timini Egbuson has expressed deep gratitude to the public for their overwhelming support following the death of his father, Samuel Oyindobra Egbuson, explaining that the love shown has comforted his family during this difficult time.
On January 4, Timini announced his father's painful passing in an emotional statement on his Instagram page.
While announcing the loss of his dad, the actor said he never imagined he would start the year by saying Rest in Peace to his dad. He went further by promising to continue making his father proud despite the heartbreaking loss.
