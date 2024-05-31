Nigerian singles have been thrown in the mud following a sweet chat exchange between Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Sulieman, which made its way online

The duo have a habit of sharing their romantic and mushy moments with their online family and have done it again

Linda asked her husband Ibrahim a funny question, and his response left their fans commenting

A chat exchange between Nollywood couple Linda Ejiofor and her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman, has left their fans wishing for love.

The Tinsel stars brought their make-believe love to reality after they tied the knot in November 2018. Their union is blessed with an adorable son, Keon.

Celebrity couple, Linda and Sulieman make fans blush with their chat. Credit: ihuomalindaejiofor

"Ask if you don't know" - Linda Advises

A screenshot of a chat between the playful couple made its way online. The actress wanted to know if her husband considered her as his sunset or sunrise.

Linda said, "It was a very important question that needed an answer." She advised her fans to ask their partners such questions if they are confused.

Her husband's response made their fans hysteria, as many expressed their love for the couple.

See their chat here:

Recall that Legit.ng reported how the adorable actress gushed over her husband on his birthday. She showered him with love and prayers and made sure to pray for her mother-in-law.

Nigerians react to Linda and Ibrahim's chat

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@adesuaetomi:

"Lmao. Na was."

@bolajiogunmola:

"You people have started again… dear lord ,they have taken sunshine and sunset….. what is left???"

@alexxekubo:

"So which of una come be Venza?"

@elmambadiweofficial:

"No peace for the single."

@deechay5:

"If you know your own will block you don’t follow Ihuoma o! Just rest as the torchlight you are."

@kam_manny_:

"You people think it’s me you’re doing, you’re doing yourselves. You think the singles can’t breathe? You lie."

@renatapounds:

"Let me go and ask my husband. Hopefully he doesn’t say I am his eclipse."

@__marachi:

"I will marry right, a kind man, the chosen one for me."

