Actress Linda Ejiofor has marked the fourth birthday of her son Keon Imam in a lovely way on social media

In the post, she shared a beautiful picture collage of the little boy and prayed for him on his special day

The movie star shared his account details and informed her fans that her son was still collecting gifts if they were wiling to send

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor, is proud to be a mother and does not hesitate to flaunt it whenever she has the opportunity.

The movie star, who loves marking special events of family members, celebrated her first son, Keon, on his fourth birthday.

According to her, her son was the best firstborn son, as she stated that he couldn't ask God for more. She dressed him as a captain and explained that he was often called captain cute face.

Linda Ejiofor celebrates son on birthday. Photo credit @ihuomalindaejiofor

Linda prays for son

In her long message to the little boy, the actress prayed for him that he would be mentioned among great people.

She shared his account detail and asked her fans to send their gifts as he was still collecting them, if they were willing to send to him.

Recall that Ejiofor also marked Keon's birthday last year when he turned three.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Linda Ejiofor's birthday post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@tontolet:

"Aewww too cute."

@dareynow:

"Happy birthday kiddo."

@chefroux_:

"Awwww! happy birthday captain! God bless him and keep him."

@elozonam:

"Ah a. Happy birthday Lil man!."

@debby_sharonojo:

"KEON IS 4, Our big boy!!! How he says "welcome to due parenting pod" on the channel is the cutest thing ever we love you Keon. And we pray for you that you will grow and develop in the Grace of God".

@lilyomalicha:

"When your mom and Dad is cute faces."

@sweetestdamsel:

"Happy birthday very handsome bobo, pls I will born twins nxt year,pls u go marry one."

@jessicatriumph:

"Happy birthday Bobo oku. Grow in the wisdom of our Lord Jesus Christ. You're blessed."

@etimeffiong:

"Happy birthday young King."

@petite_arikeade:

"Happy Birthday Superstar KEON. No more 3.99999999, it’s now 4.0."

