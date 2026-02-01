Pastor Emmanuel Iren has addressed Christian women about their marriage priorities, urging them not to place their pastors above their husbands in their lives

The Celebration Church International senior pastor questioned why some married women use their pastors' pictures as display pictures when they have husbands at home

He explained that certain acts have the power to cause tension in homes, emphasising the need for boundaries and proper prioritisation in marriages

Nigerian cleric Emmanuel Iren, senior pastor of Celebration Church International, has urged Christian women to prioritise their husbands above all other men, including their pastors.

Speaking during a recent church service, he explained that misplaced priorities in marriage can create unnecessary tension in the home, and he emphasised the importance of setting clear boundaries in relationships.

Iren explained that some married women make the mistake of elevating their pastors to a position that should rightly belong to their husbands.

He pointed out practices such as using a pastor’s photograph as a display picture on social media or phone, noting that such actions send the wrong message about where loyalty and affection should lie.

According to him, a woman’s true love is reflected in how she values and prioritises her husband, and this should be evident in her choices and behaviour.

The pastor further explained that men often observe how women treat them and can easily tell whether they are valued or vulnerable to outside influence.

He emphasised that while respect for spiritual leaders is important, it must never replace or be more than the commitment owed to one’s spouse.

In his view, a husband should always occupy the number one position in a woman’s life, as this is the clearest sign of devotion and stability in marriage.

Watch Pastor Emmanuel Iren's video below:

Netizens react to Pastor Emmanuel Iren's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@GodswayChika said:

"Women are self sabotaging creatures. If women give their husbands 10% attention and respect they show to religious leaders, work bosses, govt officials, politicians and customers that patronise their businesses, their lives will be heaven on earth. See finish destroy women."

@thediabetes_doc commented:

"Preach pastor! Some women honour and respect their pastor but dishonour and molest their husbands. As a woman the most important earthly authority over you is your husband."

@praizeemeka wrote:

"The day he said this, I was so happy. Cos months before a member was arguing with me and almost claimed I don't respect him hence me questioning the dp."

@IykeNwaObi reacted:

"As a woman, you should know that your husband is the head over your life after God. Your husband is higher than your father because he has transferred the power over to you. Some women will bring out the best of plates whenever their pastors are coming to the house and they won't serve their husbands same way."

@H2Wealth365 said:

"Good question. The husband is the head of the home, not the pastor. The Pastor is the head of his assembly. These are two, very distinct roles. And problems arise when women try to substitute the role of her husband with that of her Pastor, unless her Pastor is her husband."

