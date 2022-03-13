The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye paid a visit to David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church

The revered cleric visited Canaanland in Ota, Ogun state on Friday, March 11, to see the Ark Legacy Project of the church

According to recent reports, the project will cost well over $200 million on completion and it will be the largest Steel Structure Church Roof in the World

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has visited Canaanland in Ota, Ogun state to see the Ark Legacy Project of David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church.

The visit occurred on Friday, March 11.

In a post shared on the church's official Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, March 12, Pastor Steve Ogah of the Winners Chapel thanked him for the visit for his love and goodwill towards the ministry.

The project according to reports will cost well over $200 million on completion. Photo credit: Winners Chapel Irete

Pastor Steve Ogah of Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, commenting on his page announced “Special thanks to our grand pa @pastoreaadeboyeofficial for your love and goodwill.

Ogah wrote:

“We were glad you visited us at the ongoing project site for The Legacy Ark Project (TALP)."

The Ark, an ultra-modern church auditorium, will accommodate 109,345 worshippers.

The project

Its building commenced in March last year.

The project will cost well over $200 million on completion, according to reports.

The Living Faith Church is also Building 2000 churches all over Nigeria in 2022 after completing 1,050 in 2021.

Oyedepo’s new church is slightly smaller than The Hand of God Cathedral being built by Pastor David Ibiyeomie in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The church said to be the biggest in the world is estimated to accommodate 120,000 worshippers.

It will be the largest Steel Structure Church Roof in the World.

