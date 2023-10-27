Internet users have reacted to a video showing Bishop Oyedepo's The Ark auditorium still under construction

The massive structure would accommodate over 100k worshippers when finished and would gulp over $200 million (over N158 billion)

While some social media users marvelled at its massive size and likened it to a stadium, others criticised the church for not channelling such funds into creating jobs

An emerging video of Bishop David Oyedepo's new project, The Ark auditorium, still under construction, has sparked reactions online.

The video shared on TikTok by TikToker @vasperpayout has gone viral and amassed over 175k views at the time of this report.

The Ark would contain over 100k worshippers when completed. Photo Credit: @vasperpayout, X/@kay_kay4u

Source: TikTok

The Ark project by Bishop Oyedepo

Legit.ng gathered that The Ark project would be an addition to Living Faith Church Worldwide's infrastructures for worshippers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Oyedepo's The Ark project commenced in March 2021 and would gulp over $200 million (over N158 billion) and accommodate 109,345 worshippers.

When it is eventually completed, The Ark would have the largest steel structure church roof in the world, Legit.ng learnt.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of Oyedepo's The Ark project

MADIX ONYEZE said:

"I thought it was a stadium."

Classic_unusual said:

"Walahi talahi, I think say na camp nou reconstruction site ooo, I con Dey confused as I Dey hear Yoruba people."

Awojobi Omotomiwa said:

"Some people will no know we have been praying for this building for years, when it’s finally completed some people will say na juju."

chidyblack said:

"Now u everyone can see what they use your money to do?

''Benefits do people get from this?"

Lharyman said:

"All these energy and resources being used to build churches should be channeled into building Factories and provide job for the people… Hmmmm."

Apostle Godson Nefale said:

"Congratulations. This is a great thing, many got jobs because of this initiative."

joel said:

"People whay their one naira no de the building, na them go de cry for here. Same people de use their money go do charm o."

Bishop Oyedepo's son resigns from Winners Chapel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Oyedepo's son, Pastor Isaac, had quit his father's church.

This development was confirmed by Church Gist, a media platform reportedly belonging to Pastor Leke Beecroft, a long-term pastoral assistant at the Living Faith Church Headquarters in Ota, Ogun.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Church Gist reported that Pastor Isaac resigned from his father's church to start a new ministry.

Church Gist claimed they covered an interview' The Bridge' conducted by Pastor Steve Ogah wherein Pastor Isaac explained how he received a calling.

Source: Legit.ng