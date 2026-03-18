Comedian IGoSave has voiced his frustration over Nigeria's deteriorating electricity supply, describing the current situation as the worst power failure he has witnessed in his lifetime

The entertainer stated that government facilities enjoy constant power supply through solar, inverters and generators while ordinary citizens endure weeks and months without electricity

IGoSave's message sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians agreeing that electricity has become unreliable, while others insisted that power supply has improved

Veteran Nigerian comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, popularly known as IGoSave, has raised an alarm over the worsening electricity situation in the country.

On Tuesday, March 17, he took to Instagram to lament that many communities across Nigeria have been left in darkness for weeks, months, and in some cases, even years, making life and business extremely difficult.

IGoSave raises alarm over Nigeria’s electricity crisis, says power situation has become worst in recent years across many areas. Photo: igosave

Source: Instagram

He explained that the current state of power supply is the worst he has experienced since birth, stressing that businesses depending solely on government electricity are struggling to survive.

“Since birth as a Nigerian, these past few years are the worst of power failure of all times,” he wrote.

The comedian also criticised the gap between how government institutions handle electricity and what ordinary citizens face daily.

He pointed out that while Aso Rock has installed solar and inverter systems, the Ministry of Power and other government houses rely heavily on generators.

The comedian further alleged that family members and associates of officials are often the ones supplying diesel or handling generator contracts.

“Aso Rock has installed solar/inverter; Ministry of Power uses generator; most government houses are powered by generators, and their family members or friends are the diesel suppliers or contractors,” he stated.

Ending his post with concern, IGoSave questioned whether Nigerians would ever enjoy stable electricity.

“Are we ever going to have stable electricity?” he asked.

Read the full post of IGoSave below:

Nigerians react to IGoSave's complaint on electricity supply

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@destiny.chisom_ said:

"Electricity is now a luxury.smh and Nigerians being the best adjusters they will always find a way around it"

@elohor._joy commented:

"The other day that yeye Mr jollof dey say he dey get 20hrs light. Since this year the light situation became extremely worse 💯"

@beejay_baba wrote:

"If you talk....Dem go say you hate the govt.... these were part of what they used to campaign 10yrs ago ...but it's a norm now!"

@iamkingdinero1 reacted:

"It's very crazy when you complain about light you will see someone from nó where asking you to fix solar 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ when they will still bring bill month end Omor"

@ibadanninja said:

"This isn't entirely true, we can complain about cost of living and hardship but not power, I don't know about other areas but in my area the era of going months without power supply hasn't happened in years. PS- I don't support this government!"

IGoSave reacts to worsening electricity crisis, says many Nigerians now live without power for weeks and months. Photo: igosave

Source: Instagram

IGoSave slams Tonto Dikeh over school deliverance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that IGoSave reacted strongly to a viral video involving Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

The actress had visited a school for evangelism and conducted a deliverance session with pupils after claiming she sensed a spirit of death in the environment.

The video sparked backlash, and IGoSave criticised her actions, saying she ignored bigger national issues but chose to focus on a young schoolgirl.

Source: Legit.ng