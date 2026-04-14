I Go Save sparked online conversations after reacting to Angel Smith’s marriage drama

Recall that the reality TV and her female trended online as they announced their split a few days after their lavish marriage

The comedian, in a brief post, reflected on women and their relationship with the same and opposite genders

Nigerian comedian Igosave has joined the conversation around Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith and her troubled marriage.

The artist reflected on the resilience of men in marriage, as he compared it with the recent collapse of Angel’s union.

BBNaija Angel’s marriage drama gets Comedian Igosave’s attention Credit: @angeljbsmith, @igosave

Source: Instagram

He expressed disbelief that a same-s3x marriage could unravel in less than 70 hours, noting the irony that one partner could not endure what another woman was doing.

“Men are really trying when it comes to marriage matters! A woman got married to another woman, and the marriage didn’t even last 70 hours. She couldn’t handle what the other woman was doing,” he wrote.

His remarks come amid escalating drama between Angel and her partner, Tumininu. Just hours earlier, Tumininu alleged that Angel’s mother pressured him into marrying her daughter to secure papers abroad, branding her mother “useless” and criticising those who pushed him into the marriage.

Barely two weeks after their wedding, cracks began to show when a video surfaced of Tumininu partying with another woman. Angel fueled speculation with cryptic Instagram posts suggesting she was “back on the streets,” while Tumininu fired back on Snapchat, hinting at infidelity with a meme that read:

“Lost all my hoes to prove to a hoee that I am not a hoee, just to find out she is a hoee.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Comedian Igosave's post

The unfolding saga left fans divided, with Igosave’s commentary adding humour and a thought-provoking layer to the conversation.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dawi_ink_temple said:

"Opposite sexx marriage crashes everyday just like same sexx marriage crashes too. Yet both type of marriages still happens so no marriage is the a yardstick for good or bad marriage."

carphy_flinks said:

"Angel is the first woman to break both man’s and woman’s hearts."

uyai_michelle said:

"Meaning both men and women are polygamous in nature 😂😂."

lucas_ugoh

"Angel you sef don try..you don try humans both male and female e know work..maybe you go try your fellow Angels oo."

special_fredrick said:

"My dear in this matter na woman Dey hold family if u should know."

miss_chidel said:

"Meaning that both female nd male are not easy to deal with.. 😂😂😂."

cherry25634 said:

"Una don turn this thing to agenda."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"He’s right. She couldn’t tolerate her fellow woman."

Igosave reacts as BBNaija Angel’s marriage controversy heats up. Credit: @igosave

Source: Instagram

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot

Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith and her lover trended after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng