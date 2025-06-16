Nigerian comedian Igosave has applauded Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo for reviving Warri Airport

He described Keyamo's efforts as bold, people-focused, and a true reflection of his Delta heritage

Governor Oborevwori was also praised for his active collaboration with the federal government in state development

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, the Popular Nigerian comedian and entertainer, widely known as Igosave has commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for his instrumental role in revamping air transport services at the Warri Airport in Delta State.

Igosave praises aviation minister Festus Keyamo for airport revival Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a visit to the minister in Abuja, Igosave expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Warri and its environs for the recent improvements in flight availability and aviation infrastructure in the region.

Igosave had earlier urged the government to increase the number of flights to Warri and its environs, which previously had only one flight available.

Igosave meets Keyamo

In the meeting with Keyamo, Igosave described the intervention as a bold and people-focused effort that reflects his deep commitment to Delta State’s development.

He said:

"In an appreciation message to the Minister, Igosave expressed the feelings of Warri people as regards the airport and how it will go a long way in boosting the economy of Delta State. He also emphasised on the incomparable and unparalleled contributions of His Excellency Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori (JP)."

Vanguard reports that Igosave also praised the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori (JP), for his consistent support and collaboration with the federal government on aviation matters.

“Festus Keyamo has proven that he is a true son of Delta through the revival of Warri Airport.

“The Honourable Minister listened to our outcry over the lack of adequate flight options, and today we are seeing real change. We are grateful.”

Igosave added that the people need more flights to further boost economic activities in Warri and its environs.

He urged all residents of Warri to appreciate the bold step taken by the Honourable Minister to provide a modern air travel facility for their convenience and to support business growth in Delta State.

Festus Keyamo hailed as a true son of Delta by Igosave during a visit to his office following the revival of Warri Airport.

Source: Facebook

Festus Keymo is happy to welcome Igosave

In his remarks, Keyamo appreciated the visit and noted that it was the first time in decades that a sitting Governor, a Minister, and a Senator from Delta State were working together towards the common goal of developing their homeland.

He reminded the visitors that he is a bonafide son of Delta by speaking his local dialect..

He said:

“This is the first time Warri is producing a Minister of Aviation, and we are determined to leave a lasting legacy. Governor Oborevwori calls me daily to track our progress and push for more interventions.”

Keyamo revealed that plans are underway to install illumination systems at the airport to enable nighttime operations and enhance safety.

He also disclosed that the ministry is pushing to upgrade the Warri Airport to international standard, with a provision already made in the 2025 federal budget.

He, however, clarified that the airport is privately owned and not operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), stating:

“The airport was originally owned by Shell and later sold to Shoreline. It’s not a FAAN airport, but that hasn’t stopped us from thinking outside the box to transform it for the benefit of our people.”

The minister concluded by urging the public to support efforts aimed at improving infrastructure and fostering economic growth in the Niger Delta.

Tinubu, Keyamo praised for role in aviation sector

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a United Kingdom-based aviation advocacy group has credited President Bola Tinubu and Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo with restoring international confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector through a series of reforms and diplomatic engagements.

The group highlighted achievements such as resolving over $800 million in trapped airline funds, improving compliance with international treaties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng