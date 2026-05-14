MC Mbakara has shared moments from his condolence visit to Alexx Ekubo's family residence

The comedian's pictures also featured the late actor's best friends, IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual

The first picture of Alexx Ekubo's closest associate after his death has also stirred emotional reactions

As Nigerians continue to mourn Nollywood actor and filmmaker Alexx Ekubo, who passed away at 40, many have expressed concerns about the well-being of his close friends, actor IK Ogbonna and fashion designer Yomi Casual, who have yet to issue any comment regarding his death.

Recall that Yomi Casual's elder brother and comedian AY Makun, in an emotional tribute to the deceased, disclosed that he did not share issues concerning his health.

MC Mbakara pays condolence visit to IK Ogbonna's family, meets IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual. Credit: alexxekubo/mcmbakara

Source: Instagram

"He never shared or disclosed issues concerning his health with any of us. And that is the part that should make all of us pause," AY said.

On Wednesday, May 13, comedian MC Mbakara paid a condolence visit to Alexx's family's residence.

The comedian shared a series of pictures, one of which showed him writing in a condolence book, with Alexx's picture framed on the table.

The highlight was also the presence of IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual.

In the photo, Ogbonna was wearing a black jalabiya and a cap, looking solemn as he grieved the loss of his friend.

Netizens react to IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual's first appearance after Alexx Ekubo's death. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Sharing pictures from his condolence visit to Alexx Ekubo's family, MC Mbakara wrote,

"My condolences to Alex Ekubo’s best friends IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual God be with you both."

Recall that in a heartbreaking statement on Wednesday, May 14, Alexx's family announced that the actor had passed away after a brief but courageous battle.

According to the actor's family, he passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Pictures of MC Mbaraka with IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual are below:

More pictures from MC Mbakara's condolence visit:

Reactions to IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual's first appearance

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some netizens shared their observations about IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual's appearance. Read them below:

Onyebuc59635815 commented:

"But why are they signing attendance, is it so the dead person will know those that paid condolences or na the list ho tell who them go give food or not?"

Onyiii___ said:

"Yomi casual still dey do fashionista for there?? What’s with the red cap ni?"

AkpanaAnne commented:

"Even in death ik is still by he's side, that's a true friend.".

_Dimkpa1 commented:

"While holding a cup of most likely alcohol. Dem swear for them not to respect privacy?"

ItsVicAura commented:

"IK has cried so much, look at his eyes."

@Omotese7 said:

"This is one of the reasons Alex shut all of them out. Must you people go with cameras??? Very soon now we will soon start seeing pictures of his vulnerable parents and wife everywhere courtesy of them."

Funke Akindele mourns Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Funke Akindele expressed deep sorrow over Alexx Ekubo's death, opening up on failed attempts to reach him before his passing.

Funke revealed she kept sending voice notes and messages to the late actor, but he insisted he was fine and later withdrew completely.

She admitted she wanted to see him one last time, hold his hands, and pray with him, but he chose to keep his pain private until the end.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng