Popular Nigerian online doctor Aproko Doctor, real name Chinonso Egemba, has celebrated his recovery two years after undergoing brain tumour surgery.

It should be noted that the Nigerian doctor underwent brain tumour surgery in 2022 and has since revealed his recovery experience.

Aproko Doctor shares his journey following his brain tumour surgery 2 years ago. Credit: @aprokodoctor

In a post online, he reflected on the event and expressed gratitude to God for his life and health.

The medical doctor shared video slides of himself after surgery, and the final scenes showed him healed and exercising to stay fit.

Aproko Doctor wrote:

“On the 18th of December 2022. I came out of a brain surgery that removed a tumour in my brain. I’m grateful to God for life. Join me and celebrate. For everyone struggling with any form of health condition, you will be fine at last.”

Netizens react to Akproko Doctor's recovery

Fans and netizens took to his comment section to celebrate with him and wished him continuous fitness.

omotundeomojola:

"Glory to God... And God will continue to keep you."

doczeroe:

"God be praised. Affliction shall not rise a second time."

chinny_005:

"Thank God for your life Doc! God knows that we need you here to keep tormenting us. lol."

learning_with_dr.emi:

"Thank God for keeping you against all odds. Your life shall forever be a shining light."

eseosa_gnf:

"Me waiting for the cameraman to turn to side the brain surgery was done in the last slide THANK YOU JESUS FOR LIFE."

dozie.nwa.eze:

"Things that come unannounced. You made light of it when I asked, never going into details so you don't burden others. Thank God for guidance and keeping you🙏🏿. A reminder how fragile life can be. Keep doing what you do, remain blessed."

