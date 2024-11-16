Popular Yoruba actress Tope Osoba has cried out on social media concerning her battle with br*ast cancer

The eloquent actress in an appreciation video shared her struggles and asked for more help for her aftercare

Tope Osoba also appreciated her senior colleague Foluke Daramola, who rallied around for financial aid on her behalf

Nigerians were sad to hear that Tope Osoba, a face in the movie industry, has been going through a health crisis.

In a video shared by her senior colleague Foluke Daramola, Tope Osoba thanked Nigerians who have provided her with financial support. She stated that although her cancer surgery has been done, she still needs help with aftercare.

Actress Tope Osoba rallies for financial help against cancer. Credit: @osobatemitope, @folukedaramolasalako

In a video shared by Daramola, Tope pleaded with fans to support her, as it would make her happy on her birthday - December 2.

Foluke Daramola wrote:

"Behold the face of the colleague I told u all. She has gone through the surgery we didn’t get much but we appreciate u al. Her family members rallied round and we were able to pay for the surgery but we still hope for ur support and help pls."

Watch the video here:

Daramola has earlier posted about a colleague who was battling cancer but failed to disclose their identity. Her new video came as a shock to many, who could not believe their eyes. They sent prayers and goodwill messages to Tope Osoba.

Fans sympathize with Tope Osoba

Read some reactions from Nigerians below:

@wumitoriola:

"Modaran ha."

@kolawoleajeyemi:

"Oh my God Tope @folukedaramolasalako your number is not going?"

@balo_of_lagos_:

"Omo 😢 na my crush o I just like her beauty when she is on movie 😢👏 divine healing."

@pretty_torsin:

"This lady very fluent and outspoken ❤️❤️ may God heal you completely."

@yes_shes_minarh:

"This auntie foluke you are the best the remaining industry na oju Aiye."

@lolamagret:

"Haaa! Tope you are healed ijmn ."

@itshelen_patrick:

"May the Lord perfect your healing in Jesus Christ Mighty Name 🙏😍."

@jarinsneeeeh_1:

"Temitope this is not your portion...You're healed in ijn."

