Popular Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy in a video, explained his battle with prostate cancer and how hard he fought to stay alive

The actor, in a video on his page expressed gratitude to God for a successful surgery and shared clips of some of his moments at the hospital

Fans and colleagues of Charly Boy took to his comment section to thank God on his behalf and send in their good wishes

After a hard battle with prostate cancer, popular entertainer and activist Charly Boy came out alive.

In a video on his Instagram page, the actor gave a summary of how he got a second chance at life after hanging in the jaws of death.

Charly Boy shares testimony in video Photo credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy expressed gratitude to God for his mercies and for sparing him from the death that has taken many before him.

Affirming that he is well and will not die anytime soon, Area Fada thanked his family members, well-wishers, fans, and the doctor God used to save his life.

He wrote:

"Gosh, I have fought one too many battles in my short life. Most of the times, I win. “Prostate cancer cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot conquer dis spirit.” Abegi make una help me Thank God for giving me yet another chance"

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate with Charly Boy

mavingrandpa:

"- We thank God my brother. Wishing you a speedy recovery and to the glory of God, I recall my buzz line ‘Let’s go on with the CharlyBoy Show’. ❤️❤️❤️"

uchennannanna:

"Thank God for the successful surgery"

coachchudi:

"Papa... thank God for your life. You have fought many battles but God keep showing up for you."

am_bless2:

"We thank God for Ur life area father "

undiluted_lucy:

"Papi nothing will happen to you in Jesus name.amen If you leave us who will be giving us some vibes and ginger? Can never be you!!!"

affordableluxetv:

"Thank God for your healing and health, it is well with you in Jesus name amen."

Source: Legit.ng