Fresh from his global exploits, Asake made his presence felt in Lagos, visiting high-end fashion spots before linking up for a recreational face-off

Cuban Chiefpriest reportedly met a wall of resistance as Asake proved to be his toughest challenge yet

Spectators were left in awe as the two entertainers displayed professional-level serves and quick returns

Nigerian singer Asake and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest have given fans something new to talk about.

A newly surfaced video shows the duo locked in a competitive table tennis match, delivering strong serves and lightning-fast returns in what appeared to be a high-energy showdown.

In the now-viral clip, both men are seen going head-to-head across a table tennis board, fully focused and visibly determined to outplay each other.

Asake and Cubana Chiefpriest engage in a recreational Table Tennis face-off. Photos: Asake/Cubana Chiefpriest.

Cubana Chiefpriest appeared confident at the start of the rally. However, as the game progressed, it became clear that Asake was not an easy opponent.

At one point in the video, a voice in the background suggested that Chiefpriest had been defeating several challengers earlier but was finding it much harder to overcome the Lonely at the Top crooner.

The friendly face-off comes shortly after Asake returned to Nigeria.

The singer recently made headlines after visiting Rahman Jago’s High Fashion store, a move that excited fans who had been anticipating his presence back home.

Though the gathering appeared casual and fun-filled, many could not ignore the timing.

Cubana Chiefpriest has been in the spotlight over his recent political activities, particularly his open support for President Bola Tinubu alongside some prominent Igbo billionaires.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Asaake, Cubana Chiefpriest's video

social media users below:

@CheksT77

"I thought big Belle people no Sabi play table tennis Until I met one man in owerri with the biggest belle This man stood in one place and won 10 strong hands straight up, including me Wei I think say na me play pass."

@ballerzarena noted:

"When O2 Arena meets Owerri clubhouse You just know the vibes go loud than the rally But lowkey… my money dey on Asake Street rhythm + quiet confidence = dangerous combo"

@Easyp101 shared:

"Asake reach naija he start to dey wear jalabia up and down But for cali nah military zone Giran"

@prinxe_B noted:

"In this country, your 'ropes' are tied to your riches. If your bank account isn't heavy, your social reach won't be either. Your network is literally your net worth."

Cubana Chiefpriest has been under scrutiny over his activities within the City Boy movement. Photos: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Cubana Chiefpriest speaks on not supporting Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest openly declared that he would work against former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 election.

This declaration follows his recent appointment within the City Boy movement.

The businessman made the statement during a series of exchanges with followers on Instagram, where he responded directly to political questions thrown at him by curious users. It all started when an Instagram user asked the socialite a blunt question about his political stance.

