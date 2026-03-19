Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake has opened up about how his once-close relationship with his father turned cold after he defied him to pursue music

The Lonely at the Top crooner disclosed that he was only 15 years old when he left home without his father's permission to chase his dream

Despite their strained relationship, Asake maintains that his love for his father remains unchanged, and nothing can break their bond

Nigerian Afrobeats and Fuji singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake or Mr Money, has opened up about defying his father to pursue a music career.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Korty EO conducted in Yoruba, the Lonely at the Top crooner revealed that his father strongly opposed his decision to make music, which caused a strain in their relationship.

Asake shares emotional story of defying his father and choosing music at a young age. Photo: asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Despite the objections, Asake said he disobeyed his father by leaving home at the age of 15 to chase his dream, even though they had been very close when he was younger.

The singer said:

"My dad and I were so close when I was younger. But it got to a time when I wanted to leave home to do what I’m doing now but my father said ‘No.’ I left regardless. I was 15 years old."

Watch the interview below:

When asked what he would say if his father were present at the interview, Asake reflected on the enduring nature of his love for his father, stating that his love for him has never changed, even after years apart and the challenges they faced.

"That the love is still the same. Even if I don't live with him or see him every day, even if my father points a gun at me, till the end of the world he would still be my father. I will still love him. The love I have for my mother is the same as the love I have for my dad."

Watch Asake's interview below:

Fans react to Asake's emotional confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Starboy141997 said:

"Stubborn dad + stubborn son = legend born. But love still 100% on both sides. Asake you too wise abeg."

@alabidaniel0615 commented:

"I love what he said. Some people are expecting him to say he love his mama more to start trolling him. Asake is wise for real."

@rotundainsights wrote:

"Love my parents equally. Asake keeping it real and heartfelt. Family first! Asake showing love and respect for both parents."

@iamanigerian001 reacted:

"See whyning. Men dey always carry last."

@storiesby_pearl said:

"I'll love only who takes care of me."

Asake explains why he still loves his father after going against his wishes at 15. Photo: asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Asake speaks on relationship with Olamide

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Asake reacted to rumours of a feud between him and his former record label boss, Olamide.

A few years ago, Asake left his record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), and eventually relocated abroad. Before he left Nigeria, rumours spread that he and Olamide were no longer on good terms.

In a video interview conducted in Yoruba, Asake addressed the speculation, stating that till the end of time, Olamide would forever remain Baddo to him, adding that he respects him greatly and their relationship would never change.

Source: Legit.ng