Habibat Jinad recounted how Lateef Adedimeji cut her off despite their early struggles together

The actress said the actor once refused to feature in her movie, calling her “unfortunate

She revealed he finally unblocked her in January 2025 after years of silence.

Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad has shared a painful story about her strained relationship with fellow actor Lateef Adedimeji. She revealed that he blocked her for four years.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the actress recalled how they both started their acting journeys from humble beginnings before fame and fortune changed everything.

According to her, she once approached the actor to feature in one of her movie projects, but got an unexpected response that left her in shock.

Habitat Jinad recounts how Lateef Adedimeji cut her off despite their early struggles together. Photos: @realomojinad/@adedimejilateef/IG.

Source: Instagram

Jinad revealed that when she invited Lateef to star in her movie, he bluntly told her that he only wanted to feature in films with “fortunate” people.

She recounted:

“There was a time I wanted to shoot a movie, and I told Lateef Adedimeji that he would be part of it. He told me point-blank that he only wants to feature in movies with fortunate people. I was like, who are those who are not fortunate? I was pained at first by his statement, but I moved on."

The actress said that despite her disappointment, she didn’t hold a grudge against him.

However, a few months later, she tried reaching out to Lateef again to connect him with another producer, only to find out she had been blocked.

Habibat said she was surprised when she couldn’t reach the actor through Instagram messages. Upon checking his page, she realised he had blocked her.

“He blocked me for like four years and only unblocked me in January 2025,” she revealed, adding that she never understood what led to such action.

The actress said she had decided to speak out now, not to stir controversy but to express her disappointment over how fame has changed some of her colleagues.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Lateef Adedimeji's call out

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

@adedebs__foodaffairs:

"Eni to ga leni, o le di ola ki won overtake here, overtaking is allowed. May God continue to keep us and guide us in good health and wealth"

@mythoughtdotcom:

"This woman, eh…I sha know Wetin make me dey call you MINE!

Your heart and mind set e dey clear, as e suppose be

Abeg owo omo is important. He might be overwhelmed at that point in his life. I can relate to."

@rikkie_xx:

"Life is not hard, if you like fight with me na you sabi, if i see you I go bill you"

@oluwaseunakeemkhalid:

"@adedimejilateef bro, u better change ur way .. remember there were some super stars B4 u blow, and there will still another super stars after u.. I pray u shall not come down 👇 inshallah"



Another actor had earlier called out Lateef Adedimeji for snubbing him. @lateefadeimeji/IG.

Source: Instagram

Prophesy on Lateef Adedimeji and wife Mo'Bimpe

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian prophetess, Mary Olubori, has gone public with a prophecy concerning Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo’Bimpe.

In a video making the rounds online, the cleric disclosed that she had a dream in which she saw the pair becoming parents.

Olubori explained that the vision came to her on two different occasions, and in both, the outcome was the same: the couple had welcomed a baby.

Source: Legit.ng